20+ Tswana and Sotho traditional wedding décor 2022: Classy Umembeso decor ideas

Traditional weddings are a significant part of South African culture. The bride and groom's big day is filled with pomp and glamour. This occasion is marked with celebratory songs, tasty delicacies, and stylish attire. This special day is not complete without adorning Tswana or Sotho's traditional wedding décor.

Tswana and Sotho traditional wedding décor 2022. Photo: @weddingideas_sa, @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Traditional wedding décor comprises flowers, unique forks and plates, wine glasses, dining tables, centerpieces, and chairs. To ensure your day is memorable, you should incorporate traditional décor ideas that match your theme.

Sotho traditional wedding décor 2022

You want to refrain from your guests lamenting over the taste and quality of your décor. Thus, choose a décor vendor that will meet and surpass your décor needs and expectations. Most wedding décor ideas in South Africa are easy to hack and budget-friendly. Here are some of the most common and traditional Sotho wedding décor pictures.

1. Wooven-themed décor

Classy Umembeso decor ideas. Photo: @weddingideas_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

This décor features traditional items, including patterned pillow mats, pots, and knitted plate-like bases. You can take up such an idea or have your vendor customize it to your taste and preferences.

2. The Peacock theme

Classy Tswana and Sotho traditional wedding décor. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Modern Zulu traditional wedding décors are a beauty to behold. This Tswana-inspired traditional décor is filled with a floral color scheme. Most people call it the peacock theme, and it has a royal touch to the style.

3. Floral décor

Modern Zulu traditional wedding decor taking the day. Photo: @weddingideas_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

There is no better way to complement your traditional wedding than having fresh flowers and classy glasses as the centerpiece. It is appropriate for indoor or outdoor traditional weddings and blends well in any setting.

4. Sleek napkins theme

Sleek napkins create a fascinating ambience. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Sleek napkins have a way of making the guests feel loved and appreciated. Have your decor manager play around with sleek napkins folded in a unique manner to steal the show.

5. Tacked-in cutlery decor

Cutlery tucked in top-notch napkins. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Rather than having your cutlery dangling everywhere, it is more prudent to have it tucked away in lovely napkins. You can choose napkins that blend in well with your theme color.

6. Blue-themed decor

Blue is the most preferred color for both Tswana and Sotho cultures. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Blue is the most preferred color for both Tswana and Sotho cultures. Blue looks superb on napkins and table runners. Some event planners will go the extra mile and include bouquets.

7. Woven decor

The woven decor blends with most traditional Tswana and Sotho cultures. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

The woven decor is an excellent choice for a traditionally themed wedding. This design blends with most traditional Tswana and Sotho culture attires.

8. The rustic theme

The rustic theme is perfect for any occasion. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

The rustic theme is perfect for any occasion under the sun. Give your big day a rustic outdoor look and make it more special by giving the event an earthly feel.

9. Animal skin print theme

The animal print stands out as it runs across the table. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

The above traditional wedding decor is superb for both indoor and outdoor weddings. The animal print stands out as it runs across the table. The tall vases with dried sisal are a go-to for any occasion. This is a great idea if you are going for the African vibe.

10. Flowery theme

Flowery theme taking the day. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Simple can sometimes be boring. This is why some couples love having an extra of everything during their big day. The flowery themed style will compliment the day you make your dream a reality.

11. Classic decor

Flowers are the life of any occasion. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Simple but unmatched decorations characterize the classy Zulu traditional wedding decor. The golden cutlery and blue table napkins has become a tradition. A vase with flowers is also part of the package.

12. Golden theme decor

Great décor is a superb way of lighting up the mood. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Great décor is a superb way of lighting up the mood in any traditional wedding. You can have a floral pot in the middle of the table to steal the show. It is also a way to set the mood for your and your partner’s big day.

13. Fresh flowers ambience

Fresh flowers ambience. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Get the space smelling like fresh fruits by incorporating fresh flowers. You can also have classy wine glasses and cutlery arranged uniquely for your guests. Go with colors that blend well with each other.

14. A colorful affair

A wedding only happens once in a lifetime. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

For most people, a wedding only happens once in their lifetime. Thus, this day should be marked with sophistication. The yellow seats perfectly blend in with the decor displayed on the tables. The wine glasses and the rest of the cutlery are a show-stopper.

15. Ankara affair

Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Couples go for Ankara-themed decor to match their outfits for the day. It is an excellent way of blending in the theme and also makes for great photos.

16. Jungle green affair

Jungle green is a unique color that blends well with a traditional outdoor wedding. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings, @project_infinity_events on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are in a dilemma regarding colors, jungle green is always an option. It is a unique color that blends well with a traditional outdoor wedding. It gives your decor a touch of class.

17. The ultimate classy furniture

Classy furniture takes the decor a notch higher. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings, @weddingideas_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Having classy furniture on your traditional wedding day is a great way of taking your decor a notch higher. Let your event manager know what you desire. You will be surprised by the outcome.

18. Wild affair

Flowers add life to any occasion. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Flowers light up the mood on any occasion under the sun. You can choose to display flowers in the middle or run across the table to make the decor more unique.

19. Beaded napkins decor

Beaded napkin holders add a touch of glamour. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

It would be best if you made your big day memorable. Do not ignore the little things, such as having beaded holders for your napkins.

20. Yellow-themed decor

Yellow is the color of sunshine. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

They say that yellow is the color of sunshine and brightens the day. Add a splash of yellow to your decor and make your traditional wedding more lively.

21. Printed table runners

Printed table runners add more glam to wedding decorations. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings on Instagram (modified by author)

Printed table runners add more glam to wedding decorations. The beautiful centerpiece creates a sense of unity for the guests. You can have the napkins in the same print or a different color that blends well with the table runner.

Décor is important and needs careful consideration when making plans for the big day. It could significantly impact the ceremony's general outlook. This article highlights 20+ traditional Tswana and Sotho wedding décor ideas in 2022 for the most important day of your life.

