A young designer who makes clothing out of shopping bags continues to elevate his craft with new creations

The amazing designer made an ambitious project using Woolworths bags once again to transform them

Peeps were blown away by the latest design, which was a hit with online users who could not get over his creativity

A young man modelled one of his latest creations out of shopping bags. The designer looked amazing after creating a formal look with Woolowrths bags.

A TikTok video of a young man who made a Woolworths bags suit went viral. Image: @ndiwavho.couture

Online users were blown away after seeing what else the TikTokker had in store after his other viral moment with a little black dress made out of shopping bags. Online users were excited to see what else he could make, and some had suggestions.

Young designer makes suit from Woolworths bags

A TikTok creator @ndiwavho.couture posed in a three-piece out made from Woolworths bags. He tailored full-length pants, a crop top and a short-sleeved jacket to go over it.

South Africa applauds designer

Many people thought the young man was doing a fantastic job. In the clip, peeps commented with suggestions about what he could make, and one suggested that a trench coat could be the perfect edition:

Thandy_Mbokane asked:

"How many bags should I bring? I want these pants for real."

Shirley was amazed:

"Pockets too, you ate that."

Thuli king gushed:

"You are talented why don't you sew real clothes? Because wow, you got it in you."

phiwemaepa0 added:

"The @Woolworths SA outfits always slaps honestly."

Andrea suggested:

"A long trench coat would be chef's kiss."

Thuli. Mahlangu gushed:

"Now, this is one expensive outfit."

ZamaGcina was curious:

"Go shopping @Woolworths with your outfit and show us their reaction, please."

M☆ría Del Rey speculated:

"Watch them sell this for R1000."

user649729348r724 was impressed."

"It's giving high class."

Man turns Woolies bag into t-shirt

Briefly News previously reported that a self-taught tailor posted a video of his sewing project. Many people were impressed after seeing what the young man created out of the Woolworths and Pick 'n Pay bags.

The TikTok video by the young man was a viral hit. The young creative got over 3,000 likes for his epic sewing efforts.

@ricollinart_official posted a video of how he used Pick 'n Pay and Woolworths shopping bags to make a cute top. In the video, he sews the t-shirt and handpainted it.

