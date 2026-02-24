A local woman shared eight affordable activities in Cape Town, and gave exact prices and locations for residents looking to enjoy the city on a tight budget

A local woman shared eight affordable activities in Cape Town, with exact prices and locations for residents on a tight budget.

The content creator, known as @kineyile on TikTok, posted the guide on 10 January 2026. Her list focused on budget-friendly experiences in and around Cape Town. She outlined where to go, what it costs, and how people can enjoy the Mother City without spending hundreds of rands.

Her list included free outdoor spots and low-cost paid attractions within reach for many.

Affordable fun at iconic spots

The list began at the V&A Waterfront, where visitors can try Cave Golf for R45 per person. The indoor mini-golf venue also offers a weather-proof option for families and friends looking for a short activity in the harbour area.

Another option is taking a train from Cape Town Station to Kalk Bay for less than R13. The coastal route is regarded as one of the most scenic commuter rail journeys in the country. Once in Kalk Bay, visitors can enjoy seaside views without paying any fees.

Chapman's Peak Drive, a popular scenic route, costs around R66 depending on the vehicle. The route remains one of the most popular scenic drives in the Western Cape.

Free outings still exist in the city

For those who prefer not to spend at all, several options require no entrance fee. Green Point Park offers open space for picnics and relaxed afternoons. Tidal pools at Dalebrook, Camps Bay and St James provide safe swimming spots. These pools are regularly maintained for public use.

Rose picking at Chart Farm in Wynberg is another low-cost outing. Visitors can pick their own roses for R10 per stem.

Seasonal treats and short adventures

Polkadraai Strawberry Farm allow visitors to pick their own strawberries when in season. Bucket prices start from R60, although the farm is currently closed until September. In Hout Bay, boat rides cost between R130 and R160 for adults, with reduced prices for children.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the plug

Briefly News compiled comments from the video below.

@isaacbkkk commented:

“Am I going to Cape Town? ❌ Am I planning to go to Cape Town? ❌. Did I watch the whole thing?✅”

@Nae⋆ ★ said:

“I love these ideas because my family and I really want to go to Cape Town and do some fun stuff. 💖”

@$CASH$ wrote:

“Let me save this.”

@Shane Lee Meder highlighted:

“For Chapman Peak, if you enter from the Hout Bay side, you can ask for a day pass. It’s free.”

@lowkeyannoying noted:

“Green Point Park is amazing, especially the bikes there.”

@lwandle_khoza wrote:

“I love this.”

