A Johannesburg woman shared her experience at a luxury spa in Sandton where couples can book a package using the FOMO app

She enjoyed a Swedish massage, a non-alcoholic drink by the pool, and stunning city views at what she called a luxury escape on a budget

Johannesburg has plenty of affordable activities that travelers can try for as little as under R200

Finding affordable things to do in Johannesburg doesn't have to be a mission. Content creator @thandolwethuunscripted shared a hidden gem she found in Sandton on 18 January 2026.

She recently got invited to Levansha Spa located at the Capital Hotel in Sandton. The first thing that grabbed her attention was the pool area. She said it gave her Cape Town on a budget vibes. She called it a luxury escape that you can easily book as a couples package for as little as R600 using the FOMO app.

Affordable places to visit in Johannesburg

Johannesburg has loads of affordable activities perfect for weekends or date days. The Ferris Wheel at Waterfall City costs R20 per ticket, with full-day passes available at R250. The wheel stands at an incredible height with 26 gondolas that seat up to six people, offering stunning views of the Waterfall area.

RollEgoli Roller Rink in Bryanston offers unlimited skating throughout the day for R110, with skate rental at R50. The venue also has a wooden jungle gym, trampoline and scooter track in the garden.

Adventure Golf has four venues across Johannesburg with prices starting at R80 for kids under seven and R140 for adults.

Montecasino Bird Gardens is ideal for families, with over 60 species of birds and small mammals wandering freely. Entry costs R115 for adults and R75 for kids.

Sci-Bono Discovery Centre offers interactive science exhibits for R60 per adult. The Fun Company at Fourways Mall has arcade games, tenpin bowling, and a 4D theatre starting from R20.

For outdoor lovers, Kloofendal Nature Reserve offers guided nature walks from R50. Acrobranch provides a tree-top high ropes experience from R100. Air360's rooftop skate park at Eastgate Shopping Centre has day passes for R100.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA curious about affordable places to visit

Netizens were ready to book their day out, asking TikToker @thandolwethuunscripted about the hot spot:

@Bongie😍😍 said:

"I need a friend to go with for that package ye 599 for 2 🔥🔥🔥"

@I AM•_•HAPPINESS asked:

"R600? mamas fr fr?😩"

@Hlubelihle36 wrote:

"I wanna come for my birthday 07 Feb."

@PowerKazii questioned:

"Do day offer day visits? It's R600 for a night each person or...?"

@diamondww00 asked:

"Aibo, how do you book?"

@Lily BLOOM 🌺 wanted to know:

"Do you know if there's also a restaurant there?"

Levansha spa in Sandton. Images: @thandolwethuunscripted

Source: TikTok

Other South African travel and activities

