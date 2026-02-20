A young South African traveller shares essential steps for securing a Schengen visa

A South African travel content creator named Tré provided tips on how people can successfully secure a Schengen visa. He provided a detailed explanation of the steps he followed that led to his application being approved twice.

A Schengen visa is a short-trip visa that allows foreign nationals to travel freely within the 29-member Schengen Area. Holders can stay for 90 days, maximum, within any 180 days.

Taking to his TikTok account on 21 January 2026, Tré said to the public:

"This is the exact process I followed to get my visa approved."

The young traveller shared six steps, but it should be noted that one should also do their own research before embarking on a trip to the Schengen Area.

Step 1: Choose your country of application

Tré advised that the person apply through the country where they will spend the most amount of time. If you spend the same amount of time in different places, apply through the point of first entry.

Step 2: Complete the visa application form

Tré explained that it was best to go to the VFS Global website, where Schengen visas are handled, and download the form. Take the physical document and other documents to the application.

"Typically, I choose a short-stay visa, which allows me to stay in the Schengen country for up to 90 days."

Step 3: Book an in-person appointment

Offices are in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and Pretoria.

Step 4: Prepare all your documents

Tré noted the importance of arriving at your appointment with a folder of printed documents. These may include:

A valid passport

Two recent passport-sized pictures

Proof of travel insurance

A flight itinerary

Proof of accommodation bookings

Bank statements,

A basic itinerary of your trip to show you are there for tourism purposes

If you are employed, have a letter from your employer stating you've taken leave. If you are self-employed, you need proof of your business registration and a letter explaining your work. If you are a student, get a letter from your tertiary institution confirming your enrolment. If it is a sponsored trip, you need a sponsorship letter and the sponsor's bank statements.

Step 5: Attend the VFS Global appointment

Here, you will complete the necessary tasks during the appointment.

Step 6: Pay the visa fee

