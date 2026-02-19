A South African woman broke down the full budget for her 10-day trip to Japan with her fiancé

Flights cost around R39,950 for two people in December, leaving many surprised by why it was so high

South Africans appreciated the detailed breakdown, with many saying it will help them plan their own trips

A woman sharing how much she spent to travel to Japan. Images: @yuvikay

Planning a trip to Japan takes serious budgeting. One South African content creator shared how much it cost her and her partner on 31 January 2026. She and her fiancé travelled to Japan for 10 days, and she broke down every single cost. Flights cost around R39,950 for both of them. They travelled in December, which heavily influenced the price. She advised people to keep an eye on Cheapflights for better deals.

Visas cost R620, though she warned that visa costs will be increasing from April 2026. They budgeted R2,000 for thermals and warm clothing since they travelled during winter. Medication and travel essentials cost R500, and travel insurance was R200 per person.

At the airport, they spent R250 per bag for wrapping, plus R573 for lounge access for each guest. They also budgeted for an eSIM, which cost R914.97 for 10 days. She highly recommended getting this sorted before landing because Japan is extremely overstimulating, and you'll need data for Google Translate, Uber, and navigating train stations.

For train transport, they spent R5,432 on a JR pass for travelling between cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. The Nan Kai Limited Express from Kansai airport to Osaka costs R150 per person. The Shinkansen bullet train from Osaka to Tokyo and back costs R1,500 per person for a one-way ticket. Train costs totalled around R9,880.

They also budgeted R2,500 for Uber, which included international fees. Accommodation at Royal Heights in Osaka and the APA Hotel in Tokyo totalled R12,250. She added a pro tip: tipping isn't a thing in Japan and is actually seen as rude. Not everywhere takes cards, so make sure you have cash.

As vegetarians, they spent most of their food budget at convenience stores and street vendors. Food for 10 days costs around R6,000. Activities and spending money totalled R16,000.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens grateful for the Japan budget reveal

South Africans had questions and tips for TikToker @yuvikay:

@SiphokaziM asked:

"R40k for flights???"

@Molo⁷ 💜 shared:

"We flew the same day to Japan, but I was there longer, flew 24th and came back 10th Jan. I did Tokyo- Nagano- Yokohama- Osaka - Kyoto. It was amazing. Next time, for cheaper travel insurance, try Allianz insurance. I paid R600 for my premium insurance."

@Jorika_Moore suggested:

"Planning a trip for July, just a tip, often domestic flights might be more affordable and save time travelling between Tokyo, Osaka & Kyoto."

@DebsNaidoo said:

"Thank you for sharing. This will definitely come in handy for our trip in April 🙏"

@Justin Chetty 🇿🇦 advised:

"Travelling to Japan on a premium economy flight is the game-changer."

@Lando asked:

"Thank you for sharing, great content👌 How long is the visa valid for?"

@houseofryan praised:

"Thank you, this is great, makes it much easier to navigate.🙏"

A view of stores lined on a road in Japan. Images: @yuvikay

