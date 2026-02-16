An American content creator shared a detailed breakdown of her month-and-a-half stay in Cape Town, sparking online debate about travel costs

She described the Mother City as both beautiful and expensive, outlining major spending categories that quickly added up

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some agreeing with her experience and others arguing that costs depend largely on lifestyle and choices

An American woman has sparked conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of how much she spent during a month-and-a-half stay in Cape Town, South Africa.

In a recent video that was posted on 13 February 2026 by the woman herself, on Instagram under the handle listopad_di, the traveller admitted she still "cries at night" when thinking about the amount of money she spent during her extended visit to the Mother City.

While she described Cape Town as "beautiful," she also labelled it "expensive" based on her personal experience. According listopad_di, accommodation was one of her biggest expenses.

listopad_di said she paid around $1000 (15 948,85) per month for housing, but claimed that properties located in the city centre could cost between $3000 (R47 855,70) and $4000 (R63 807,60) a month, depending on the type and location.

When it came to groceries, she estimated that a typical food shop cost between $30 (R478.5) and $50 (R 638.01). However, dining out proved significantly pricier. She described restaurant prices as comparable to those in Europe, suggesting that eating out frequently added up quickly.

Transport was another major cost. The American said she spent about $1,000 on a car rental for the month. In addition, she budgeted roughly $500 (R7 975.80) for services and lifestyle extras, including massages, gym memberships and excursions.

Altogether, the content creator listopad_di claimed to have spent approximately $5,000 (R79 755,25) in a single month while living in Cape Town.

Her video has since drawn mixed reactions online, with some social media users agreeing that certain areas of Cape Town can be costly, particularly for tourists paying in foreign currency. Others argued that expenses can vary widely depending on lifestyle choices, neighbourhoods and travel preferences.

Despite the price tag, listopad_di maintained that Cape Town’s natural beauty and experiences made the trip memorable even if it came at a steep cost.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to American's Cape Town trip cost breakdown

The online community had a lot to say as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the American woman’s Cape Town cost breakdown, saying:

Aboodhart said:

"You know it’s bad when the tourists are complaining 😭."

Sean Mark Thompson wrote:

"Cape Town, you were living very loudly."

Andrehaglund shared:

"Came home from Cape Town last week. Restaurant prices are easily 50–60% cheaper than in any major European city. It was genuinely hard to spend over €100 per person, even at the most expensive places. Mid-range spots were more like €20–30 for one appetiser, a steak and a glass of wine. The only things that felt like poor value for money were hotels, gyms and maybe a few trendy brunch dishes."

vagabondyouthclub commented:

"You did Cape Town on expensive mode."

