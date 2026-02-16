A young couple’s getaway turned into a nightmare after finding a hidden camera in their Shenzhen hotel room broadcasting them live to thousands of strangers

The device, disguised as a wall socket, was part of a black market operation selling private video on encrypted messaging apps

Industry experts warn that unlawful-recording is a growing global crisis, with high-tech pinhole cameras used to exploit unsuspecting travellers

A chilling report shared online by the BBC on February 6 2026, exposed the terrifying reality of unauthorised digital monitoring, which authorities said is now a growing trend.

What was meant to be a private stay in a Chinese hotel became a couple’s traumatic ordeal when they noticed an unusual flash coming from a power outlet directly facing their bed, with the video later shared on Telegram.

The duo discovered a tiny, high-definition camera live-streaming their every move to a subscription-based group online. According to experts, this is not an isolated case, but part of a lucrative illegal industry. It is reported that criminals rent hotel rooms or Airbnbs to install spyware in smoke detectors, routers, or digital watches. These internet-connected devices allow paying viewers to watch unaware guests in their most vulnerable moments.

The booming black market for privacy

The victims described the sensation as being stripped naked in front of the world,” highlighting the trauma caused by such a violation. Authorities struggle to control this epidemic because pinhole cameras are small and affordable. In many cases, the video is streamed on foreign servers, making it nearly impossible for law enforcement to delete the content once shared. Travellers are now urged to take safety into their own hands by checking for suspicious Wi-Fi networks using flashlights. As technology evolves, the line between public and private space is becoming blurred, leaving many people to wonder if true privacy exists in the digital age.

Understanding POPIA: Protecting your privacy

The Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) is South Africa’s primary data privacy law, designed to safeguard how organisations collect, store, and process personal data. It grants individuals control over their information while requiring businesses to be transparent and accountable for how they handle private details. By setting clear rules for data protection, POPIA prevents identity theft and unauthorised access, ensuring that privacy is respected in a digital-first world. Source: popia.co.za

