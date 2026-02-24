A feasibility study for a high-speed rail link between Durban and Johannesburg is officially underway

Government leaders say the proposed line could slash travel time by nearly three hours and strengthen connections between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

If approved, the project could boost tourism, business travel and broader economic growth in both provinces

Plans to introduce a high-speed train between Durban and Johannesburg are gaining real momentum. Image: Yaorusheng/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA- A trip between Durban and Johannesburg that takes hours instead of most of your day? That idea is edging closer to reality.

Plans for a high-speed rail link between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have officially moved into the feasibility phase, signalling real progress on a project that could reshape how South Africans travel between the two provinces.

Reports from IOL indicate that the KZN provincial government will soon sit down with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) to get clear answers on how far the study has progressed. While national departments have indicated that assessments are in progress, the province wants detailed feedback and a clearer timeline on what happens next.

Travel time could be cut by nearly three hours

If the plan becomes reality, getting from Durban to Joburg could take nearly three hours less than it does now. That’s a big deal for anyone tired of long road trips, expensive flights or slow rail journeys. The line would connect two of South Africa’s biggest economic centres, making business trips and weekend getaways far easier.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently confirmed that the government is still committed to high-speed rail. Speaking during his State of the Nation Address, he said early work is continuing on major routes, including eThekwini to Johannesburg and Johannesburg to Musina. About 30 companies have already shown interest in the project, and the government is preparing to move to the next stage by calling for formal proposals.

City leaders applaud plans

Durban Mayor Cyril Xaba has welcomed the progress, saying faster rail could significantly boost travel between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. He has been in ongoing discussions with Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, PRASA and Transnet about the broader rail and port upgrades linked to the initiative.

City leaders believe a high-speed connection could give Durban’s economy a lift, especiallyin rism. Faster travel could make weekend getaways more appealing and allow for same-day business trips between the two provinces.

