A beautiful woman took a short break from social media and recently decided that it was time to return to the busy and entertaining online world

To make her come back even more special, she included a short clip of another woman dancing bizarrely to set the joyous mood for her exciting return to Twitter

The clip was warmly received from social media users who were overjoyed to have her back on the app, many of them shared beautiful messages in the comment section of the post

Today is Friday in Mzansi and a lot of dance clips are seemingly making their way onto our timelines. In another hilarious clip, a woman busts all sorts of bizarre and entertaining moves while dressed in a red ensemble.

A warm welcome back

Heading online, @irene_shabangu shared a video of the woman busting a move as part of a status in which she explains that she is coming back to social media after taking a short hiatus from Twitter.

"Good morning my beautiful people ☕Y'all probably didn't notice my absence but it darn well feels good to be back. I trust the Lord has kept you safe, and I pray for y'all to have a blessed day ❤#HappyFriday"

A warm welcome

Many of her followers were super glad to have her back and had this to say:

@MOHALE_ZA said:

"So why o rasa so early"

@kenniecowane said:

"Good morning beautiful person, I was away too but I'm glad if you good and welcome back"

@Frankwalekhosi said:

"Good morning madam. Have a miraculous Friday."

Other dance vibes

