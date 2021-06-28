A truly overjoyed young man recently headed online to celebrate the fact that his elderly father will soon be leaving hospital after staying there for 87 whole days

In his heartwarming post, the man explains how his father had been fighting both Covid-19 and Black Fungus while he was in hospital

Many people loved to hear a bit of good news and swiftly headed to the comment section where they shared thoughtful comments with the young man and his family

Not everyone is lucky enough to say that they had a family member who had Coronavirus and lived to tell the tale. This is why our hearts were warmed when a young man, Sanjeev Balachandran celebrated his dad winning the fight.

This man beat Covid-19. Image: Sanjeev Balachandran/LinkedIn

Leaving the hospital after fighting Covid-19

"My dad beat COVID AND BLACK FUNGUS and got discharged finally this week after 87 days of hospitalisation! The thing that kept us going was the sheer will, resilience and spirit that my father showed to fight through all of this! Maybe it was the military blood in him.

"While he is out of the fire, it's a long way till he's completely out of the woods. This Father's Day is an ode to him and all the amazing fathers out there guiding us through everything in the toughest of times!" reads part of his post.

He then goes on to thank all the health workers who dedicated their time and energy to helping his dad finally defeat the deadly virus. Meanwhile, many locals shared heartwarming messages in the comment section:

Pradeep Mehta said:

"May God Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life"

Sonali Mathurs said:

"Wow Sanjeev! Salute to him and his military push to fight this! And to the family who stood by him, through it all! Covid isn’t easy even as a mild case, hats off! Sending loads of prayers and strength your way"

A local 92-year-old wins the fight against Covid-19

Briefly News previously reported that Peter De Kock beat Covid-19 but that is not all he is celebrating, he is also enjoying his 92nd birthday. It was such an inspirational story that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wrote a lengthy post extolling the virtues of Peter and his story about beating Covid-19.

Alan revealed the Peter is a widower and has 9 children and celebrated his birthday on 26 June 2020 in isolation. Briefly.co.za reported that the care home where he lives was careful not to infect other residents and placed Peter in quarantine.

“His COVID-19 test result came back positive and he was already in isolation in a single room and being taken care of at the Lotus Place where he also peacefully celebrated his 92nd birthday,” says Nursing Manager of the Oakhaven Home, Sr Sarie Cloete.

