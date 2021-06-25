A proud South African father and Kaizer Chiefs corporate communications manager recently headed to Twitter where he shared the sweetest then-and-now post of himself and his son together

In the first snap, his son is only five months old and as cute as a button as he sits on his dad's office chair, while in the second snap, he is 16 years old and now taller than his dad

Locals were left absolutely swooning by the beautiful post and swiftly headed to the comment section where they shared heartwarming comments with the father and son

There is really nothing more beautiful than watching a parent fully take on the responsibility of their children's lives with love and care. This is why when a local dad, @alfavina, decided to share a then-and-now post of him and his son, many people were left gushing.

From a tiny tot on an office chair to a handsome teen standing tall

In the first snap, the man's son is only five months old and propped cutely on a chair in his father's office while his dad can be seen in the background importantly taking a call. The second snap shows the two of them many years older and still as handsome as ever.

A then-and-now throwback that moved many social media users

"This is our son I took to office at 5 months. 16 years after is taller than me. #TBThursday," the snaps were captioned.

Locals love to see a good dad in action

@Black_FRFR said:

"This is beautiful. Children with present fathers are blessed."

@rhoozanator said:

"He'll take over your office soon."

@WoodlandTz said:

"Nice. Danko."

A father and daughter graduate on the same day and inspire locals

Briefly News previously reported that it’s always a big day when you celebrate your graduation but it becomes more special when you achieve it with your father. That is the story of a beautiful Lesego Sema, who recently qualified with a BCom degree in accounting and is looking for a job.

Sema’s story was profiled by Varsity World on Facebook; she says their day was very precious because her dad made it with an MBA degree. The post reads on Facebook:

"All I can say is this was a precious day. My dad was graduating with his MBA and me BCom Accounting. These were not the easy few years but definitely worth. I love him very much and I know nothing is impossible. At the moment I am currently looking for work and I know it will work out.”

