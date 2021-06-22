A man left many dazzled with his creative way of fitting into a motherly role and ensuring a baby has her meal

The man who many have described as the dad of the year fed a baby with a bottle through a hole made on his shirt

His attempt at faking having breasts or acting as the mother paid off as the unsuspecting child gulped the edible

A man has wowed social media users with his creative approach to feeding a baby.

The unidentified man was captured in an Instagram video shared by @dadgang and reposted by @pulsenigeria247 feeding a baby through a torn hole at the front of his shirt.

The man 'breastfed' the baby through a hole bored on his shirt Photo Credit: @dadgang

Source: UGC

It appears he attempted to fake having breasts as he put the bottle under his shirt in order to get the unsuspecting kid to have the meal.

Dad of the year

The video has generated mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media with many hailing the man as the father of the year.

@kate_e_bassey said:

"This child will laugh too when he/she grows up to see this."

@dumebiblog commented:

"To deceive all these ones no just dey hard."

@cassiee_jae remarked:

"Not a sane person is left in this country..infact in the world gan @heavens.obule"

@ozybest wrote:

"Mercy and Lanry no go allow us wrap the Father’s Day with the video ooo they go carry this day over..."

Source: Briefly.co.za