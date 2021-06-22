"Women, It Is Possible": Mom of 2 Becomes 1st PhD Holder in Her Village

A young woman from a small village in Morebeng has just become the first-ever PhD holder to come out of her little community, Thakgalane in Soekmekaar, Morebeng

The mom says she experienced a lot of shame and self-hate as a result of her teenage pregnancy but decided early on to do better for her kids

Today, the dentist hopes to encourage other women just like her with the encouraging story and has compelled all girls to pursue their dreams

An incredibly determined young woman has just become her small community's first-ever PhD holder. The proud new dentist, Dr Makoma Malatji, made it happen with a lot of love and support from her family and two young children.

Taking to popular student forum, Varsity World, the encouraging young professional shared her story.

A young mom working hard to be an example to her children

Malajti first got pregnant at only 17, often dealing with the shame and ridicule that comes with being a young mother. Still, she managed to complete her high school education and promised herself she'd work hard to be an example to her babies.

"When you are pregnant and young, people will talk, I walked around in shame. I hated myself but I realised that this is my life, and it doesn't matter what they say, I'm going to work hard and rise again," she writes.

Malatji thanks her friends and family for all their support

The young dentist went online to thank her friends and family for guiding her along the way. She's also reminded other young woman just like her that all their dreams are valid.

Malatji spoke solemnly of having to leave her children behind but always knew in the long run, education could only make her a better mom.

"I left everything that was important to me, including my kids to pursue my studies. Now they have a mother who is in a better position to mentor and look after them. Black women, it is possible. My dream is to see young girls chasing their dreams as I did. It is never late," she touchingly ends.

