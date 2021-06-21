The young man who was arrested during the #FeesMustFall protests, Sandile Mdlongwa, has since graduated and headed online to share a touching post dedicated to the man who paid his fees

According to his post, the man spotted him trying to raise money on the street and immediately offered to help him with his basic and educational needs

The post received many reactions from locals who were absolutely moved by Sandile's heartwarming and inspirational Facebook post

A few weeks ago, Sandile Mdlongwa, the young man who was arrested multiple times during the #FeesMustFall protests, proudly became a graduate for the third time. Now he has inspired many more people after dedicating a Father's Day post to the man who helped him through university.

A life-changing story

"This man (the first picture) is a man that I regard as my father who stepped in when my own father disappeared. His name is Ebrahim Muhammad, he took care of me for years until I finished matric and also paid for my first-year university fees. He is the man that I've been calling my father."

Sandile Mdlongwa penned a heartwarming message to the man who helped him through uni. Images: Varsity World

Source: Facebook

"I stumbled upon this man in the picture, Ebrahim Muhammad. I told him my story, he could not help but shed a tear. It is what he did after that marked one of the most important cornerstones and turning points in my life."

A father figure indeed

He then explains how Eprahim gave him money for clothes and soon headed to the university where he paid his registration fees and also 20% of his university fees. He also explains how Eprahim gave him an allowance monthly and transport money.

"Today as an individual, I have two degrees and currently doing my Master's. I have reached and went beyond than I expected. Would like to say happy Father’s Day to him," reads the sweet post.

Touched locals

Lungelwa January said:

"Mohammed, well done for fathering a son that is not even related to you. Happy Father's Day, may you cup never run dry. Keep going sir."

Magamza KaChonco Gambushe said:

"Words fail me, may God bless you both abundantly in all you do, this gives us hope. Mr Mohammed, you're a rare stone, we appreciate you, my son you've done us proud, we thank and congratulate you."

A story of hope

In other good news, Briefly News previously reported that Sandile Mdlongwa is a young South African man who has left everyone feeling all sorts of impressed and inspired after sharing with Facebook page, Varsity World, how he went from getting arrested to having his honours degree.

In the heartwarming post, the young man describes how he was arrested more than five times and expelled from varsity for five years because of his involvement in the #FeesMustFall movement protests.

The young man then explains that instead of wallowing in self-pity, he decided to write a book that sold more than 3 000 copies locally and abroad. And now he is proudly celebrating the fact that he has finally obtained his honours degree.

