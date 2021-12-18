18 People Injured, 9 Killed in Horrific Accident as Festive Season Begins

Road accidents have claimed 20 lives with nine people tragically dying in one horrific crash

A light delivery vehicle overturned killing seven people instantly and a further two dying shortly afterwards

Motorists have been warned to take care on the roads as the festive season makes roads increasingly dangerous

Nine people tragically lost their lives on the R573 between Kwaggafontein and Moteti in Mpumalanga.

The tragic loss of life took place in the early hours of Saturday morning at around 5 am.

Tragic road accidents have claimed the lives of 20 people already. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

A light delivery vehicle lost control and overturned, seven people were declared dead at the scene.

Two critically injured patients were taken to the hospital, one died en route and the second passed away at the hospital. A further 18 people were suffered serious injuries according to Jacaranda FM.

An investigation into the crash has been launched, the investigative teams will be looking into overloading among other things.

Motorists have been urged to take care on the road as the holiday season begins with an increased number of car accidents.

eNCA reported that horrific accidents have already claimed the lives of 20 people.

