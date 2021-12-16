4 Family Members Die in Tragic Car Crash on Way to Wedding in Kwa-Zulu Natal

A day of celebration turned to tragedy when a family of five were involved in a tragic car accident

The horrific incident resulted in the death of four of the family members, with the fifth in critical condition

A bakkie allegedly lost control causing a truck to attempt to avoid the out of control vehicle and collided with the family's SUV

Four family members died in a tragic car accident on the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Another woman who drove a separate car also passed away raising the death toll in the horric crash to five.

According to reports, teh crash took place early in the morning around 6 am. A truck was also allegedly involved which turned over in the accident.

The family of five was travelling in an SUV when a bakkie lost control and in an attempt to avoid the vehicle the truck collided with the SUV.

TimesLIVE reported that the family was on the way to a wedding in Hlabisa. The surviving member of the family is in critical condition at the Netcare Bay Hospital in Richards Bay.

The two occupants of the bakkie were admitted to Ngwelezana Hospital near Empangeni.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation shared a post on social media deatiled the incident.

