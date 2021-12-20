Many car accidents took place on South Africa's roads this past weekend with the most deaths occurring in the Free State

A minibus taxi collision on the R57 in the Free State caused 14 people to die and three to sustain serious injuries

More accidents happened in Mpumalanga, North West and KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in further fatalities

PETRUS STEYN - This past weekend was fraught with car accidents across South Africa, but most of them occurred in the Free State.

Early on Saturday (18 December) morning, two minibus taxes collided on the R57 between Petrus Steyn and Reitz, which resulted in the deaths of 14 people. Three people sustained serious injuries in the collision and are in hospital in critical condition.

Motantsi Makhele, a spokesperson for the Free State police, says that the identities of the deceased are unknown and therefore their next of kin have not been contacted yet, SABC News reports.

Two minibuses collided in the Free State, resulting in 14 deaths. Image: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Other accidents on the roads this past weekend

This past weekend, two men were killed in a car accident in North West. The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu- Natal also reported two deaths each due to crashes on national roads.

According to eNCA, in Mpumalanga, nine people died in a car accident on the R573. The accident took place on Saturday morning between Moteti and Kwaggafontein. A further 18 people sustained serious injuries.

This crash is being investigated, but it is alleged that the driver of a delivery vehicle lost control before crashing.

South Africa reacts to the weekend's car crashes

Nqunde Keo said:

"Taxi drivers always force people into their own taxis, imagine being forced into a taxi to be killed or being paralysed."

Dennis Okpalaojiego shared:

"Mzansi, please take it easy on the roads."

Mvuzo Nyikila remarked

"Maybe they will say we must stop using public transport."

Ngovhela Sibasa said:

"Now it's a very dangerous time on our roads. Drivers must be very careful."

Obziro Mo shared:

"This is too sad, may their souls rest in peace."

Source: Briefly.co.za