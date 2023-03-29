Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is about to find out if he will be a free man after serving time for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp

The former Paralympian champion's parole hearing will take place on Friday, 31 March, in Pretoria, with a statement expected from Steenkamp's mother, June

South Africans have differing opinions on whether Pistorius should be freed, with some saying his freedom would be unfair to the model's family

JOHANNESBURG - Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is set to find out if he will be integrated into society soon.

Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing is set for Friday, 31 March. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Pistorius might be released from prison this week, a decade after he murdered his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing date set

According to EWN, the parole board will make a decision on Pistorius' release on Friday, 31 March, after his parole hearing in Pretoria.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the parole board needs to determine whether Pistorius's time behind bars has served its purpose.

Pistorius was handed a 13-year sentence for murdering his girlfriend and has served more than half his sentence, which makes him eligible for parole.

The former world champ pleaded not guilty to the murder, claiming he accidentally shot his girlfriend four times because he thought she was an intruder.

Oscar Pistorius met with Reeva Steenkamp's parents ahead of parole hearing

The Citizen reports that Pistorius met with his late girlfriend's parents, June and Barry Steenkamp, ahead of his parole hearing last year.

The meeting was meant to ensure inmates like Pistorius understood and acknowledged the harm they caused their victims and society.

The Steenkamp family lawyer, Tania Koen, stated that June would attend the parole hearing and submit victim impact statements. Koen added that Barry won't make it due to illness.

South Africans share varying opinions on Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing

@KhitletsI said:

"Giving parole to a man that has NOT ADMITTED that he murdered his GF... He’ll commit another murder, it’s too soon. He must first admit and apologise."

@lenyasalaafrica said:

"It’s 10 years already?"

@MaraEnslin said:

"Absolutely unacceptable, he took an innocent life and covered it up. Keep him behind bars."

@nadiabergh12 said:

"Long overdue, so many other offenders walking the streets! He served his time."

@StephnCoetser said:

"Free man, really? He killed Reeva, and he's about to be a free man. He will be able to live and do things. Will Reeva's family have that with her? Never, so unfair to her family."

