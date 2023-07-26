This South African army soldier demonstrated to Mzansi how a bed is made in the army

TikTok user @chalamingo shared a video showing how he uses iron and a comb to perfect his bed

Fellow soldiers shared their struggles while civilians wondered what the necessity of this task was

Being in the army is not for everyone. A South African soldier took to TikTok to show people how you make a bed in the army using an iron and a brush, and people wondered how necessary this was.

This SA army soldier shared a video showing how he uses iron and a comb to perfect his bed. Image: TikTok user @chalamingo

Source: TikTok

It takes a great deal of discipline and accuracy to be a soldier. While many might not understand the training, every task has a specific purpose in moulding a soldier.

South African soldier irons bed like a box in viral TikTok video

TikTok user @chalamingo shared a video showing how a bed is made in the army. Every single corner needs to be crisp, and not a single crease should be seen.

Using an iron and a comb, the soldier perfected making his bed. Take a look:

Mzansi citizens wondered if this level of neatness was necessary

Some did not understand why this was necessary, claiming a box neat bed will do nothing when it comes to protecting your country. Others claimed Eskom wouldn’t be happy, and fellow soldiers shared their frustrations in never being able to get it perfect.

Read some of the mixed comments:

Molato Sekgobela shared:

“Loved doing this but, five years later, left the force after using state funds to become a software engineer. Learned discipline … power of habit ”

Jacklevidevillier could never get it perfect:

“It always took me an hour, and yet they'll find snakes on it.”

Official_Mshengu claimed:

“All this won't matter in a war”

KaMadela. Knows the struggle:

“Come inspection, they’ll still find a wrinkle ”

Rendani33 is all for it:

“I think I want to get married to a soldier the bed is so neat ”

