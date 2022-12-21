Riky Rick's Cotton Fest has launched a creative programme aimed at giving back to young people in the creative space

The late rapper's partner, Bianca Naidoo, shared that the program has been set up to empower young creatives and to help them succeed in their studies

With financial assistance from PUMA, three students from AFDA's Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban campuses have already been awarded bursaries by the Cotton Fest and PUMA

Riky Rick's Cotton Fest continues to give back to young people months after the rappers's passing. Cotton Fest recently launched its creative programme aimed at assisting students.

Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest has awarded three students bursaries. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The aim of the initiative is to give back to students and to empower young creatives to succeed in their studies and in the entertainment space. The programme has already helped three top AFDA students from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The three lucky students were awarded bursaries funded by Cotton Fest and its partner PUMA. Riky Rick's partner Bianca Naidoo shared that they are extremely excited to be able to assist young people in their educational journey.

She further said that they started Cotton Fest to do much for the culture as a whole not just a once-off concert. Bianca added that with the financial injection from PUMA this year, they were finally able to make the Cotton Fest Creative Programme a reality. It is set to run annually, reports ZAlebs.

