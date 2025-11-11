South African media personality Minnie Dlamini recently met Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in London

The Honeymoon star shared a clip of her rubbing shoulders with the cast members of the popular movie, Wicked

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Dlamini's meet-up with the Hollywood stars

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Minnie Dlamini rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars. Image: Gareth Cattermole and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite all the drama she found herself wrapped in this year, Minnie Dlamini excitedly shared on social media that she had a chance to rub shoulders with some of the most elite Hollywood stars in London.

On Tuesday, 11 November, Dr Brian Monaisa's ex-girlfriend shared a video of herself meeting up with the stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from the popular film, Wicked.

Dlamini stated how they first met up when she excitedly shared that she and Kyra Roberts got to interview them in LA a few months back, which landed them with an invite once again to the premiere of the movie in London.

She captioned the clip:

"Full-circle vibes 💚 I interviewed @arianagrande & @cynthiaerivo in LA a few months ago, and when I told them how much the @wickedmovie means to @its_me_kyra_zeta and me, they said, “Say less!” and made sure we got to meet again in London. 🫶🏽 #WickedPremiere #MinnieGetsWicked."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Minnie Dlamini rubbing shoulders with Hollywood stars

Shortly after the actress posted about meeting up with Hollywood stars in London on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Actress Amanda du Pont said:

"Love you look amazing !🔥 so proud of you absolutely always."

reexo__ wrote:

"The lady in the blue dress."

nomaswazi_tshabalala commented:

"Minnie you embody class."

queenbee_mrsmo mentioned:

"My twin sister 🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you for loving that lady in the red dress 😍😍😍😍 how I know yoy have a golden heart. You see all of us."

debzmoh responded:

"Love this for you 🤩 💖❤️ so many premieres in London, never been to one."

sizwe_shange_ replied:

"Very heartwarming @minniedlamini, I envy you! OMG! Wicked in real life! I'm obsessed!"

fu13178 stated:

"One thing about you is that you keep on winning no matter what."

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo meet Minnie Dlamini. Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

3 times Minnie Dlamini trended online

In April 2025, Minnie Dlamini made headlines on social media after Mac G speculated that the star's body odour might be the reason she can't keep a man after her breakup with Dr Brian Monaisa.

The Honeymoon actress became the talk of the town after she broke her silence following her sudden breakup with Dr Brian Monaisa in May 2025.

actress became the talk of the town after she broke her silence following her sudden breakup with Dr Brian Monaisa in May 2025. In July 2025, Minnie had opened up about the downside of her four-year marriage with her ex-husband, Quinton Jones.

Minnie Dlamini's ex, Dr Brian Monaisa, allegedly moves on

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini's ex-partner, Dr Brian Monaisa, allegedly found love in the arms of another woman.

The plastic surgeon who shot to fame after dating one of South Africa's most famous celebs for a few weeks has been showing off his alleged new lover.

Source: Briefly News