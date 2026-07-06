Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square in New York on 3 July 2026 dazzled their global superstar friends

Over one thousand celebrity guests from music, Hollywood, and sports celebrated the highly anticipated matrimonial event

Superstar friends shared exclusive social media glimpses of the wedding that was officiated by the couples longtime friend Adam Sandler

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Taylor Swift and Travis' wedding guests reveal their dresses and outfits. Photos: Patrick Smith, Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

A glimpse inside Taylor and Travis’s star-studded wedding

Three days after Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce, some of their superstar friends started giving us glimpses into what it was like.

Hosted in the heart of New York City, the 3 July 2026, celebration was described as "nothing short of a modern-day fairy tale."

About 1,000 names were reportedly on the exclusive guest list, including some of the biggest celebrities from music, Hollywood, and sport.

Netizens have been refreshing their feeds to catch any behind-the-scenes moments, and the attendees did not disappoint, posting their candid reactions and outfits online.

The weekend's moods ranged from guests describing it as "a magical night" to what one friend humorously dubbed the "world's greatest hangover."

Jessica Alba, Niecy Nash, Fergie attended Taylor Swift's wedding on 3 July 2026. Photos: @jessicaalba, @niecynash1, @fergie

Source: Instagram

Jessica Alba was among the first to break the social media silence, posting a video on Instagram with the caption:

"We love love 🥰💒Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you."

Actress Niecy Nash posted a video of her car journey to Madison Square Gardens alongside her wife, singer-songwriter, Jessica Betts, along with photos of herself in a strapless floor-length blue gown. On Instagram she wrote the caption:

"Pulled up to the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding. A time was had! The love in the room was palpable 💯 Wow is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared! Congrats! 🥂❤️Welcome to the club!"

Other stars who took to social media to share photos of their outfits include Severance actor Adam Scott, who posted a picture of himself with fellow actor Paul Rudd. He wrote the caption:

"❤️T&T❤️"

Other A-list attendees seen either entering or leaving the wedding included Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Hugh Grant, Gracie Abrams, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Tom Hanks, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellie Goulding, Graham Norton and Dakota Johnson.

Paul Rudd and his wife alongside Adam Scott attended Taylor Swift and Travis' wedding. Photo: @mradamscott

Source: Instagram

A number of other stars have posted big hints that they were there including the actress and singer-songwriter Toni Collette, who posted a picture of herself in a floral sleeveless dress set to Swift's Paper Rings. She captioned the post:

"Love is everything."

The trend was echoed by actress and singer Fergie, who posted a photo of herself in New York. On Instagram she wrote:

"Got to play dress up in Vintage Christian Dior by Galliano & celebrate love."

Other rumoured names on Taylor Swifts wedding list include Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Lawrence, Lana Del Rey, Lena Dunham, Emma Stone, the Haim sisters, Sir Paul McCartney, Zoe Kravitz, Stevie Nicks, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Greta Gerwig.

Travis Kelce's mother's words about the wedding

The bridegroom's mother was, of course, in attendance and in a Macy's department store post about their 4 July fireworks posted on Sunday, Donna Kelce was asked about the wedding. She told the interviewer:

"I really can't say a heck of a lot but it was magical, man, magical".

Taylor Swift's wedding bouquet was reportedly caught by Ashley Smith. Photos: @iameashleysmith

Source: Instagram

Taylor Swift's wedding bouquet

One wedding guest, Ashley Smith, posted photos on IG of Swift’s wedding bouquet on Instagram, saying she caught the flowers when Swift tossed it into the crowd. The caption read:

Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory. And somehow… I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T!"

Taylor Swift's college journey

While on the topic of Taylor, Taylor Swift’s college journey has long interested fans who wonder how her education aligned with her rapid rise to fame.

Although she never joined a traditional college programme, her academic story includes accelerated schooling, early graduation, and an honorary doctorate that reflects her cultural influence.

Source: Briefly News