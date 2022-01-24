A regular Twitter user posted two snaps of a community rebuilding a shoddy road and South Africans have applauded them

Entrepreneur Dr Daniel Marven was in awe of the residents, who used their own resources to improve their living conditions

Social media users questioned why the government had not intervened and added that it was their responsibility to repair roads, not ordinary South Africans'

Community members banded together to fix a road and Saffas are proud of them. Image: @danielmarven/ Twitter

A group of residents took it upon themselves to repair a shoddy road in Mzansi and pics of their hard work have gone viral on Twitter. Entrepreneur Dr Daniel Marven took to Twitter to post before-and-after snaps of the work that community members did on the road.

The snaps show residents taking back their power and fixing their surroundings with their own resources.

@danielmarven captioned the two photographs:

“The better communities do their own roads that won't have potholes.”

lord moses added:

“This would be commendable, but what about our taxes? It means that municipalities must fall or each town must be its own municipality. This thing of Metros & combining municipalities is a scam by the ruling party. I'm mean what's the use of Mangaung being a Metro?”

Mariam said:

“This seems like a good idea Thumbs up. In the area I live in, we have to choose a pothole to drive on. That's how bad it is.”

@eMKayyy5 reacted:

“Where will the money come from though?? I mean some families still sleep without food at night...”

@81Jellybean said:

“Brilliance.”

@Mminatauthwiii wrote:

“Can't we all do something like this?”

@zweli_66 said:

“I love this idea.”

@dijomojo said:

“Mare... Do you guys know that we CAN do this ourselves... And more...”

