A disturbing video of a woman being transported across a river in a container drum was shared by Mmusi Maimane on Twitter

In the clip, two men can be seen pulling the drum along a swelled river and dragging it to the bank

Maimane blamed the South African government for the incident which he described as inhumane

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a gogo being transported in a large container drum across a river, not only tore at Mzansi’s heartstrings but also painted a vivid picture of the hardships that many people face on a daily.

Mmusi Maimane shared a video of an elderly woman being transported across a river in a drum. Image: @MmusiMaimane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip was posted by South African politician, Mmusi Maimane on Twitter and shows two men pulling a large drum along a river. They eventually get to the river bank and drag the drum on land. One of the men opens the lid and an elderly woman can be seen crawling out.

Maimane captioned the post:

“A government that allows this to persist is inhumane. No child should have to swim to get to their classroom. No grandmother should have to enter a drum to cross a river.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to the World Bank, although South Africa has made progress in reducing poverty since 1994, the trajectory of poverty reduction was reversed between 2011 and 2015, threatening to erode some of the gains made since 1994, sadly making it one of the most unequal countries in the world.

Many South African’s not only live below the breadline and suffer concerning conditions. The cyber community was gobsmacked at the heartbreaking footage. Several users blamed the government's lack of infrastructure that forced the woman to resort to such drastic and hazardous measures to reach her destination.

@Bubu_King02 said:

“Their parents voted for ANC, when you want to see change, you change how you do things and how you think.”

@ThullyeNkosi reacted:

“Mara they keep voting for it.”

@mztvar replied:

“African government always serve and prioritize the interest of Europeans.”

@TiaanWessels said:

“Entrepreneurship? Jokes aside! This ANC/EFF Government has failed in many ways, that you can’t list it anymore! They are all rich! And the voters are treated like third-class citizens!”

@ndi_mpho commented:

“You had the influence and platform to address this. Why should we take you seriously now?”

Mmusi Maimane roasts higher education minister Dr Blade Nzimande

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former head of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane has taken to Twitter to take Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande to task.

Maimane took to his Twitter account to make controversial statements about Dr Nzimande. The viral post received 1 361 retweets: 244 quote tweets and 8 800 likes.

Maimane captioned the post:

“We need a sharp blade in higher education. This one is not cutting.”

@Mvndvlorivn said:

“Blade Nzimande is the worst thing that has ever happened to Higher Education in South Africa since the Guptas.”

Source: Briefly News