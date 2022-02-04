Ex-DA head Mmusi Maimane has put Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande in the hot seat with a viral post

In Maimane’s controversial post, he described the minister as not being “sharp” enough to run the department

In recent years, the state of SA’s education system has come under scrutiny and peeps praised Maimane for highlighting that something is certainly “rotten in the state of Denmark”

Former head of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane has taken to Twitter to take Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande to task.

Maimane took to his Twitter account to make controversial statements about Dr Nzimande.

Mmusi Maimane has put the focus on Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande with viral tweet. Image: Getty Images

The viral post received 1 361 retweets: 244 quote tweets and 8 800 likes.

Maimane captioned the post:

“We need a sharp blade in higher education. This one is not cutting.”

@Mvndvlorivn said:

“Blade Nzimande is the worst thing that has ever happened to Higher Education in South Africa since the Guptas.”

@MamareganeMosie reacted:

“Someone get this man some studio time.”

@le__pain reacted:

“First you need to understand who made the last blade and why!!!”

@IamSoju91 said:

“I like this post, DA Mmusi. Where was he all that time?"

@mppozza10 said:

“Mmusi has got that Nando's' admin guy tweeting for him, because where does he get these bars all of a sudden?”

@Vuyo02286575 added:

“I don't trust this man. I'm not that stupid.”

@seriusblaq reacted:

“We need young vibrant teachers.”

@ZinhleRadebe11 added:

“All the blades used for anything systematic in this country don't cut.”

@Jeff_Majuta said:

“And we literally need more scholars who are willing to use those qualifications, research information... Your education must make an impact in your society.”

