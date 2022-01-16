Plants vs Potholes: Residents Cover Potholes With Pretty Flowers, SA Impressed

One community has social media users buzzing after they took to filling the streets many potholes with plants and flowers

Twitter user @danielmarven shared the news online and seemed positive about the community project

However, social media users had really mixed reactions and some scolded the citizens for simply covering up the problem

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The resident of Ward 45 in Meadowlands have Mzansi feeling really inspired after filling up the potholes in their neighbourhood themselves. These do-it-yourself residents are definitely not waiting for government officials to come through for them anymore, taking the upkeep of their happy community into their own hands.

One community has social media users buzzing after they took to filling the streets with many potholes with plants and flowers. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, social media influencer @danielmarven first shared the story.

"In other news. Members of ward 45 in meadowlands decided to plant flowers on potholes," he captioned the heartwarming post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

But while South Africans have praised the hard work of these residents, many people are disappointed that the municipality let the situation get so bad.

Check out some of the very mixed social media reactions below:

@MadzivirePortia said:

"Yooh if this is done this side by my street we will have forests."

@ProReso said:

"Maybe Potholes are really meant for something useful according to this government... why are they so many."

@Motlomu9 said:

"Tomorrow's problems are a result of today's shortsighted solutions."

SeapointO said:

"..making lemonade from lemons & potplants from potholes!!!"

@mmapitsi_p said:

"I don't know if they are solving a problem or creating one."

"The City of Potholes": Man stands waist deep in pothole, SA seriously gatvol

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are in disbelief after catching glimpse of a massive pothole in Ermelo. A picture of one man standing waist-deep in the safety hazard really set Mzansi off.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarvin first shared the shocking picture.

Naturally, the pictures spoke for themselves. Social media users were really disappointed to see how ill-managed things had become in this community and many more communities across the country just like it.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the picture below:

@LastbornYembuso said:

"Standerton is also worse! I saw they’re constructing a new road.. let’s hope it won’t take 28 years like the route from Volkrust to Bulfour .. I was in matric when they started that road.. I’m on my 4th car and they’re still fixing the road."

@musambambo said:

'My wife calls Standerton "The City Of Potholes/Pothole City"

@CassamiaBonjour said:

"This is the street where I live....Gwebu Street, it's bad...and the problem is that it has been raining heavily ever since December until now."

@khosantsakosamu said:

"What's the use of having a municipality government structure.we are getting nowhere. failed system."

Source: Briefly News