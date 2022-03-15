An online user took to social media to share a tweet about the use of organic burial pods in place of coffins

The biodegradable pods house the dead body and have trees planted directly above them

Mzansi online users responded to the post with their varying views on what they think of the eco-friendly burial alternative

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The proposal of replacing traditional coffins with organic burial pods caused quite a stir on the social media streets.

Taking to Twitter, @SanphuSA shared photos of the pods, which are said to be biodegradable pods that house the dead body and have trees planted directly above them. The pod enables the body to help nourish the growing tree.

SA social media users shared their views on the use of biodegradable pods in place of coffins. Image: @SanphuSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

“Say goodbye to coffins! These organic burial pods will turn your body into a tree after you die. What do you think of this?” the tweet was captioned.

According to Avbob, the heightened awareness of the negative impact of carbon emissions, together with a wider trend towards more personalised funerals, has increased the demand for more eco-friendly alternatives instead of the more traditional ways of doing funerals. The pods are, therefore, an example of a shift worldwide towards new eco-friendly ways for sending off loved ones.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South African online users shared their interesting personal views on the eco-friendly burial alternative. Check out some of their comments on the post:

@MissSteelo reacted:

“Imagine when a nyaope boy dies. Abe yishlahla se Nyaope.”

@MathonsiMarceli replied:

“What then happens when Jesus comes back.”

@miss_gates_ said:

“Again. I say... As Africans, we always doubt our own beliefs and systems...until a white man approves it.”

@1stnote wrote:

“Your body will not turn into a tree, your body will be compost for the tree. Chances are you will not rest in peace.”

@dramadelinquent commented:

“I like this. We can basically give back to the earth what we've used in life.”

@Floyd_Ashkarine responded:

“Imagine writing an exam kwi phepha elenziwe ubaba wakho.”

@BathatheMajor_2 shared:

“It has always been my wish that when I die my remains be turned into compost and be scattered in the rainforest. I wanna give back to earth. So this is great news.”

Coffin dumped along the roadside has Mzansi disturbed

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported a coffin dumped next to a busy road shocked many social media users in South Africa. According to a Facebook post, the coffin was spotted by a driver and decided to share it with social media consumers.

The page, SA Long Distance Truckers, posted the image as it sparked concerns among many netizens, and Briefly News brings this bizarre occurrence. As usual, some locals are finding the picture and story so funny, but some are seriously worried about the coffin or whether it had a corpse when it was discarded. It remains unclear who left the coffin, but it was clearly disposed of along N1.

“On the N1. What in the world... how, somebody tell me.”

Source: Briefly News