Guinea have reportedly asked CAF to move their 2027 AFCON qualifier against Bafana Bafana to a neutral venue over security concerns

The request comes after anti-migrant protests were staged in several parts of South Africa in recent weeks

CAF is expected to review the request before deciding whether the match will remain in South Africa

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Guinea have reportedly asked CAF to move their 2027 AFCON qualifier against Bafana Bafana away from South Africa. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Guinea have reportedly asked the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to move their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa to a neutral venue, citing safety concerns linked to recent anti-migrant protests in the country.

The request comes less than two months before the qualifiers begin in September 2026. According to Afrik-Foot, the Guinean Football Federation has written to CAF, saying it does not believe it is safe for the national team to travel to South Africa for the Group D fixture.

Guinea raises safety concerns before AFCON qualifiers

Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group D alongside Guinea, Eritrea and co-hosts Kenya for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

KickOff reports that Guinea's concerns follow weeks of anti-illegal immigration protests in several South African cities. The demonstrations prompted a heavy police deployment, while authorities also confirmed isolated incidents of violence and looting.

According to the BBC, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged protesters to remain peaceful and reminded South Africans that foreign nationals living legally in the country are protected by the Constitution.

Guinea cite safety concerns in a request to move the South Africa qualifier. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

CAF yet to make a decision

CAF has reportedly acknowledged Guinea's letter and is expected to review the request before deciding whether the match should remain in South Africa or be moved to a neutral venue. The governing body has not yet confirmed the dates for the September qualifiers.

The request also comes after Guinea coach Paulo Duarte recently criticised the qualification format, arguing that groups containing AFCON co-hosts are unfair because Kenya have already qualified automatically for the tournament.

CAF's decision will determine whether South Africa hosts one of its key AFCON qualifying matches or whether the fixture will be played at a neutral venue. The governing body has yet to issue an official ruling.

Rulani Mokwena linked with lucrative Pyramids FC move

Briefly News previously reported that Rulani Mokwena could be set for another high-profile move in African football after reports linked him with Egyptian champions Pyramids FC.

The South African coach is reportedly in talks with the CAF Champions League winners following his departure from Libyan side Al Ittihad. Reports claim Pyramids are prepared to offer Mokwena a lucrative package worth close to US$113,000 (about R2 million) per month if an agreement is reached.

Source: Briefly News