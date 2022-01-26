Online users shared a good laugh when the official “The Cleaner” Twitter account posted a throwback photo recently

The photo in question is of none other than former SA finance minister Tito Mboweni, who was photo shopped into a white man

@RealMrumaDrive humorously admitted that he may have used too many skin colour enhancing effects on the image

Twitter’s very own official “The Cleaner” account (@RealMrumaDrive) left peeps in chuckles after he shared a throwback photo that had he edited when he made former SA finance minister Tito Mboweni a white man.

Twitter's "The Cleaner” posted a throwback of when he turned Tito Mboweni into an old white man. Image: @RealMrumaDrive / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The photo was reposted on Twitter on Monday, 24 January but was originally shared just over a year ago on 12 January, 2021.

Reflecting on his past editing skills @RealMrumaDrive captioned the post:

“I used to be too much.”

Peeps responded with their funny and sarcastic remarks to the tweet, which has over 1 100 likes. Here are some of their comments on the post:

@Mokone_za said:

“Now tweeps will start asking you to make them white.”

@nathie882 reacted:

“But Tito is umlungu, at least that's what he thinks.”

@therealBaMya replied:

“Hayi hayi you went too far.”

@taNtobzaGcanga commented:

“Rumza can you please make C Ramaphosa because he is too white inside.”

@Scoobza94 reacted:

“This is Tito Van Mboweneer.”

@Lithamsanqa said:

“Hayi kodwa yhuuuu.”

@tomm_shelby20 asked

“What changed vele kroetman?”

@MpumiN1 wrote:

“He'll be my type.”

Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni's apartheid comments cause stir online

Briefly News previously reported on former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni who did not open a can of his seemingly favourite offering of Lucky Star pilchards but, instead, a can of worms on Twitter.

In a short but punchy post, the politician decidedly struck a chord with the politically conscious after his statement regarding the African National Congress' (ANC) fight against the racially oppressive apartheid system and not white people.

"We didn't fight against white people. We fought against the apartheid system. To build a non-racial, non-ethnic, non-sexist and democratic South Africa. Basic ANC principles!"

Mboweni's remarks follow the party's suspended member of the top six Ace Magashule's sentiments that the party had forgiven late former apartheid-era president FW de Klerk for his role in apartheid but had not yet excused him.

