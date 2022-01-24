Twitter users have had enough of Tito Mboweni’s cooking and called for the former Finance Minister to hire a cook

Mboweni shared a snap of lamb being done on a stove and Mzansi had a lot to say about the allegedly yummy dish

Mboweni went online to share a snap of his latest masterpiece and Mzansi commented that it was an analogy for how the ANC has run the country post-1994

Tito Mboweni is in the kitchen again has gotten tongues wagging about his latest dish. Image: @tito_mboweni/ Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The “grandpa” of Twitter is at it again and this time Tito Mboweni shared a snap of a lamb dish he prepared, and peeps were left undecided about its tastiness. Peeps cracked many jokes about his snap and one user dubbed Mboweni the “Minister of Water Affairs”.

Mboweni took to Twitter to post a pic of lamb being slow-cooked and captioned it:

“Wait before commenting. Boil the lamb, then introduce the spices, onions and GARLIC! Relax!! …”

@acdmnky said:

“Those would've worked much better as a braai.”

@CarolineA_M reacted:

“Can’t you just hire someone to cook for you?”

@Silindokuhle_ wrote:

“That lamb.”

Redi Tlhabi reacted:

“You have been given so many tips about cooking meat. DO NOT DROWN IT IN WATER! You are diluting the essence of it. So many people have given you basic tips… But like your party and government, you refuse to listen and do it right. Le jwalo phela lona.”

@marcel__za commented:

“An analogy for what the ANC did when they took over power from the Nats.”

@maskulture said:

“Where is your wife... or husband... or anybody!?”

@Doritos_dj added:

“No, the flavours won’t seep in.”

@ThabangMaliba_ said:

“Minister of water affairs.”

@HayThereRichard reacted:

“This is mad disrespectful to that sheep hey.”

@portiagumedesa cracked a joke:

“NewzRoom: What do you make of this? Shaun The Sheep: He drowned a fish. Fine, fishes can swim. He did the same to Chickens. Not fine. He's now coming for the Little lamb... Not Fine! We need an intervention!”

@genevievehcr reacted:

“Why do you cook like you're still in exile?”

