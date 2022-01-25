"Neat": Stunning Photo of Clean Tembisa Township Leaves Peeps Proud and Inspired

A proud Tembisa, Gauteng resident took to social media to share a stunning photo of his clean township

The photo shows the spotless area against a sunset backdrop and has inspired many peeps to take pride in their kasis

Online users shared showed love and support on the positive Twitter post which has over 1200 likes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A social media user @TKgapane12 posted a stunning photo of his kasi (township) of Tembisa looking very pristine and online users are beaming with pride.

A social media user proudly shared a photo of his township of Tembisa looking pristine. Image: @TKgapane12 / Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the Twitter post:

“Kasi yaka e skoon ban (my township is clean). Look at the street there's not a single paper or used Pampers.”

Tembisa is a large township situated to the north of Kempton Park on the East Rand, Gauteng. The post has inspired peeps to take pride in the neighbourhoods by keeping them clean and presentable.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Online users responded with some of their stunning kasi photos while others shared their positive messages on the tweet:

@arnold_lewinsky reacted:

“This definitely looks like Tembisa my kasi.”

@RosemarySako replied:

“Looks like Pheli.”

@Fofoza_Junior asked:

“Skoon, where is this?”

@SomeoneYouUsed8 commented:

“Happens when neighbours are competing...when they live in harmony they don’t care. "Abantu bazothini" is needed sometimes ngoba yhooh.”

@Camberry_cam wrote:

“Neat. Loving the sunset.”

@BlackAn65843366 replied:

“Are those rocks saying please don't drive on my pavement. Eish. Plack life.”

@KULENYANEKDH418 said:

“It can only be Tlamatlama and Maokeng extension. The streets are clean and don't have potholes. The kids are also clean.”

Man shows off super shack, sparks massive debate on social media

Briefly News previously reported that while a tin shack might not be much to a lot of people, it is home to many in Mzansi. Showing off how clean and tidy a person keeps their space, social media user @babeotswejang sparked a debate.

Keeping your space neat and tidy is not determined by your socioeconomic status, but your personality and values.

Social media user @babeotswejang shared a picture of a shack that is kept in tip-top condition, claiming there is no reason for anyone’s space to be untidy.

He captioned the post:

“It doesn't matter where you stay, being clean is a habit and a personality trait.”

Source: Briefly News