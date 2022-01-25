A veterinary nurse has left many Mzansi men drooling over her good looks following a recent tweet

She describes herself as a hustler in the Twitter post, which includes two photos of herself dressed in uniform

The post has over 7 600 likes and has attracted quite a few peculiar "patients" who claim to be unwell

A beautiful veterinary nurse @CousinTeeTee posted photos of herself dressed in her uniform on social media and has gained instant adoration from her fellow followers.

A beautiful veterinary nurse shared her photos on social media recently. Image: @CousinTeeTee /Twitter

Source: Twitter

The tweet has over 7 600 likes and received a lot of positive responses from online users. Many Mzansi men have replied with fake illnesses or weird symptoms for the nurse in hopes to get her attention.

Here are some of their funny comments on the post:

@Sbuda186 wrote:

“Eish I think I have a problem, my eyes are sending a message to my brain and it just malfunctioned. My heart is trying to take over but too much cuteness coming from your side. Now my knees are shaking… what seems to be the problem with me Doc.”

@NavigodeepH said:

“You are not the hustler wa spana.”

@tsipa_t commented:

“Please come check my heart beat I think it's only beating for you.”

@tshepzenmoloko wrote:

“Hustler mababe the world doesn't need spectators.”

@Khesezzi_Uye replied:

“I have a serious question about cattle.”

@Tony_Bhasoni responded:

“Injayami inama rabi (my dog has rabies).”

@ayanda_jamela

“I will always pretend as if I’m sick just to get your attention.”

Mzansi salutes nurse who went the extra mile to carry patient’s baby on her back

Briefly News reported on a dedicated nurse has won over the hearts and praise of Mzansi. Photos of Tebogo Mofokeng carrying a patient’s baby on her back while on duty at Lydenburg Hospital were shared by Mpendulo Ncubukezi on Linkedin.

Tebogo shines as a beacon of hope for Mzansi’s healthcare system, reminding many that nurses passionate to the cause still very well exist.

The post reads:

“Meet Tebogo Mofokeng a dedicated nurse from Lydenburg hospital, who treats her little patients like her own babies, let's send love and appreciation to her.”

Peeps did exactly that as they flooded the post's comments section with sweet messages for the hard working public servant.

