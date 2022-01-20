A Cape Town man has motivated Saffas to reach their dreams after he posted on Instagram about working as a medical doctor

Siyanda Mbambo took to Instagram to tell peeps about his medical school journey and posted a snap of his badges and stethoscope

Social media users commented that they were in awe of his tenacity and said he should shoot a video telling his story of overcoming adversity

Siyanda Mbambo has started working as a medical doctor and took to social media to reveal that. Image: Siyanda Mbambo/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

A young man has taken to Instagram to detail his journey to becoming a medical doctor and Saffas have been left inspired. Siyanda Mbambo, who is currently working at Tygerberg Medical Campus in Cape Town, posted a pic of his stethoscope which has his name on it to social media.

Stellenbosch University student @siyanda.mbambo captioned the post:

“I’ve been wanting to post a picture like this since getting my stethoscope in first year but the imposter syndrome was too real. But now it’s done. I thank family and friends for the support. I thank extramural activities for my sanity. I thank God and my ancestors for carrying me through."

@aniyah_535 reacted:

“Wowza, congrats! So, so proud.”

@sarianafaure added:

“You have your name on your stet? That's so cool! Congrats!”

@donique_plaatjies reacted:

“This is amazing! I don’t know you but this made me cry So inspiring! I’m so proud of you! Congratulations Dr!”

@snenhlanhla_333 added:

“Congratulations Mageza”

@thobekadlamini said:

“Congratulations nyambose.”

@izolisankabinde added:

“Congratulations, Siya. Could you please plug me on that name tag? The one attached to your stethoscope. I'd love to have one made for myself.”

@melanin_briiii said:

“Please make a video talking about your journey before and during your time and what the future has planned it would be really inspiring.”

@got_into_u_bath reacted:

“I’m done with my first year as well… & I’m too scared as well.”

Woman, 25, shares her dreams of becoming a doctor, Mzansi showers her with support

Previously Briefly News wrote about a 25-year-old woman who took a bold decision concerning her future and career and Mzansi is all for it.

In a Twitter post @chakrahunZA said that she will be going back to school to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.

The tweet has been met with nothing but love, praise and support from her fellow online followers. Responding to the overwhelming support, she further tweeted that she was in hospital with heart complications.

She reacted:

“The support I’m getting under this tweet is so heart-warming. Thank you all. I hardly know you all but you are wishing me well. I’m so emotional."

