Popular local designer Thebe Magugu posted a snap of himself hobnobbing with controversial hip-hop rapper Kanye West at the Petit Palais in Paris and Twitter has exploded

Magugu posted a black and white snap of the pair at the Schiaparelli Couture fashion show which left Mzansi wandering if the mask man was actually Kanye?

Peeps suspicions were laid to rest when fashion house Schiaparelli posted snaps of Kanye and his latest girlfriend model Julia Fox dripping in haute couture

South African designer Thebe Magugu was pictured with Kanye West at a fashion show in Paris. Image: Thebe Magugu/ Twitter and Instagram

Source: Instagram

South African designer Thebe Magugu could not believe his luck when he rubbed shoulders with hip-hop star Kanye West at the recent Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris.

The designer took to his Twitter account to share a snap of himself and Kanye casually standing next to a mannequin.

Magugu captioned the pic:

“With @kanyewest at Schiaparelli”

Peeps questioned whether it was really Kanye or just a man in a mask with weird boots.

@VXmuse said:

“Y'all can't tell me that ain't Spiderman.”

@MxolisiLuke added:

“You are gone.”

@biryanipunani said:

“Black hood Riverdale.”

@_Prince_Akeem said:

“The masks from Django that the poor racist guy whose wife spent hours making.”

@AlexGodmanZA added:

“Why is off-ramping?”

@eunice_hwk said:

“Why do I have to see these things at this hour man?

@nairaman added:

“So man can basically pull up anywhere in the world in a mask and some fucked up boots and claim to be Kanye?”

@sino_babyy added:

“Kanye looks like Mark Zuckerberg.”

Fashion house @schiaparelli took to their Instagram and set things straight:

“@kanyewest and @juliafox, in custom Schiaparelli Couture, at the Haute Couture SS22 show held at Petit Palais in Paris.”

