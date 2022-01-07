Kanye West's new rumoured lover, Julia Fox, has shared her experience of the two dates she had with the Grammy Award winner

One of the nights included a trip to New York City and she spoke fondly about the charming rapper who she described as fun and generous

Romantic photos of Julia and Kanye have hit the internet as the movie star said the rapper got her and her friends laughing all through

Julia Fox penned a romantic short note of her experience on dates time with US rapper, Kanye West.

The actress revealed there was an instant connection between her and the Grammy award winner, who is full of energy and generosity.

Julia Fox narrates her date nights with Kanye West. Credit: @interviewmag

Source: Instagram

According to Interview Magazine, Julia said:

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.

"Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants."

Check out one of the photos of their romantic moment below:

Julia also revealed that Ye directed the entire photoshoot for her while other people dined, and the rapper surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes.

Daily Mail reported that the actress also said everything between herself and the rapper was organic, and she is loving the ride.

There were also some very intimate snaps of their date night shared on Interview's Instagram page, which showed the two with their heads together as they kissed and even one where Julia straddled Ye in front of a clothing rack.

