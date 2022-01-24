A South African influencer went onto Twitter to praise her boyfriend for buying a new dress for date night and Mzansi's in awe

Social media influencer and aviator Seithati Letsipa posted two pics of herself in a beautiful, full-length flowing dress

Peeps online could not get enough of the spell-bounding garment and commented that she looked absolutely "breathtaking"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Jozi woman took to social media to show peeps the new dress her boyfriend bought her for their 6th anniversary and peeps are loving it. Image: @Thati_22/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Johannesburg social media influencer and aviator Seithati Letsipa took to Twitter to brag about the new dress her bae bought her and Mzansi thinks the gesture is extremely romantic.

Letsipa, who also describes herself as an aviator, posted two pics of her in an ethereal flowing dress and captioned the post:

“My man got me this dress for our date.”

A woman went online to thank her boyfriend for buying her a fashionable dress and Mzansi has praised the man. Image: @Thati_22/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twitter users loved the and could not contain their excitement, praising the beautiful woman for her fashion sense.

@ausimalinda reacted:

“This is pretty.”

@ZamazayM said:

“What a lovely dress.”

@M_Alaardt said:

“Beautiful.”

@kenosiMamatela reacted:

“You look breathtaking.”

@tshimo_k said:

“And as per usual, you ate.”

@MmaBana_ said:

“Sooooo gorgeous.”

@yandibmakalima said:

“You look stunning, very lovely dress.”

@gaelebale_ said:

“Gorgeous! Gorgeous girl.”

@SphileZinc said:

“So pweedy.”

Bae surprises girlfriend with expensive shoes, Mzansi reacts: "Sbwl"

In another article, Briefly News wrote about a young lady, @MsManager_ who recently headed to Twitter to share news about how her boyfriend decided to spoil her with a lush pair of pastel beige Nike sneakers.

In the post, she shared a picture of the sneakers which she had been admiring for a long time on her social media page.

Soon her bae, who had noticed that she was admiring the shoes, decided to buy them for her. She gleefully captioned the Twitter post:

"He saw this... and he did this."

Soon the post blew up, reaching nearly 7 000 likes.

Source: Briefly News