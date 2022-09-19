South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to react to African leaders allegedly not being allowed in Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace

Dhlomo was reacting to a tweet by another netizen and fully agreed with the post while questioning the reasons behind their attendance

Sizwe's followers have taken to his comments section to leave comments dragging the African leaders

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to his timeline to slam African leaders who are attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Queen Elizabeth's death has sparked outrage ever since it was announced. This time, African leaders are allegedly being excluded from her funeral and barred from her Buckingham Palace.

South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo responded to the news on Twitter, saying he had no sympathy for the leaders. Dhlomo said they deserved it because he couldn't think of any other reason why they had to attend the funeral.

"It serves them right! Bona, what were they doing there?"

On Twitter, Siz shared the following post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dhlomo was quoting a tweet from a netizen who posted photos of African leaders wearing the biggest smiles as they waited outside the palace to be called inside.

"US president Joe Biden was allowed in the Buckingham palace with his convoy while other leaders mostly Africans were packed in a fleet of coaches. The slavery is still on."

@nuamahonline shared the following post on Twitter:

Netizens share fiery reactions

@NoniBM said:

"Kuthiwa Mnangagwa is driving the bus "

@On_Twarrior wrote:

"The American president flies with his convoy of cars wherever he goes, it’s not just the planes. Do these African heads of state fly in their convoy cars wherever they visit?"

@Babeswitdaheat shared:

"These people don't know when to stop embarrassing us and themselves "

@BigWiltalknice shared:

"They did them dirty tho"

@BigWiltalknice posted:

"They did them dirty tho"

@apreciousworld replied:

"Also, what are they smiling about?"

@Lebstar_M commented:

"That Queen didn't set foot here when we lost Winnie so it serves them right."

@kaybee_85 also said:

"They treat us as nobodies now it serves them right. Let them sing in a bus like voters."

@Ankhknowledge also shared:

"Do they go out in numbers like that when our African Kings die?"

@MMashilo28 added:

"This is embarrassing "

Boity Thulo Reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s Death by Quoting a Hilarious Tweet From a Netizen, SA Peeps Floored

Briefly News previously reported that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, 8 September, at the age of 96, at her Balmoral Palace. People from all over the world, including Mzansi's celebrities, have taken to social media to mourn the Queen's death.

Boity Thulo was one of the South African celebrities who spoke about the Queen on Twitter shortly after her death. Instead of writing an emotional long tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Boity used humour to numb the pain and bring laughter to the sad people on the timeline. She quoted a tweet of a peep calling the Queen a Zama Zama.

According to 702.co.za, Zama zamas are people who engage in illegal mining.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News