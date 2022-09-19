Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema called out the President for the Phala Phala scandal

During the party’s conference, Malema compared Cyril Ramaphosa to a gangster and said he is corrupt and immoral

The EFF leader also called out the police for their involvement in the alleged burglary cover-up at the president’s farm

MPUMALANGA - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema made more scalding attacks on President Cyril Ramaphosa during the party’s conference on Sunday, 18 September. The politician used the event to call out Ramaphosa for the Phala Phala scandal.

EFF Leader Julius Malema has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Phala Phala scandal. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica & Wiktor Szymanowicz

Malema compared the president to the likes of a gangster in reference to the alleged cover-up of the burglary at his farm. He said the country’s leadership is corrupt and immoral and said the situation had gotten so out of control that people are hiding money in their furniture.

During the conference, the leader of the Red Berets said only gangsters don’t open police cases when their property is stolen. Malema also called out the police for their involvement in the alleged cover-up at the president’s farm and said:

“The police joined in the criminality. They don’t ask where you got the dollars from; they join in the criminality to go and look for other criminals.”

Malema claimed that former President Jacob Zuma, who was thought to be corrupt, never involved the police in his dealings. He said Ramaphosa, who is more educated than Zuma, knew the laws he violated.

The EFF leader also said the president tells citizens to respect the country’s law when he does the opposite, according to TimesLIVE. He said Ramaphosa broke his oath to protect the constitution, and he is no longer qualified to be the president.

“Our call for Ramaphosa to go is based on what is required morally and ethically for a person to be a president of a country. The standard of accountability and morality and ethics can not be lowered when it comes to Ramaphosa,” added Malema.

South Africans react to Julius Malema’s comments:

@CaptainMutero said:

“The leadership standard must not change, impeachment must go ahead against the current President.”

@MshavhyMaths commented:

“Aha this one is always fooling his members, where is the video that, he promised to release about Ramaphosa counting money?”

@NoVoice2Small posted:

“...Said the VBS looter.”

