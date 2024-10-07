A happy groom dancing like there's no tomorrow at his wedding got the online community in two ways

Some Mzansi peeps enjoyed seeing him happy as it was an important day of his life, while some felt that he was doing too much

Social media users took to the comment section to share their views, while others wished never to get married to dancers

A man left many people amazed after seeing his dance moves at his wedding. Image: @joyva25

A beautiful bride and her husband had their wedding celebrating video shared by a TikTok user which left social media users in awe.

The video was shared by the make-up artist who did the bride's face beat under her user handle @joyva25.

The controversial groom and bride dance

The groom wears a creme white suit, and the wife wears a pearly white off-shoulder wedding dress. He prepares for his solo dance while holding his wife's bouquet as Thukzin's iPlan hit starts playing.

Mzansi groom leaves netizens divided

After watching the video, social media users took to the feed to share conflicted comments. Many loved the groom's energy and complimented the gorgeous bride, while others weren't sure what to make of the dancing husband.

User @Lebowa detailed:

"Only South Africa. Against all odds, South Africans are the happiest people on planet Earth. I love my country and my people 🥳🥳❤❤."

User @Sphongosenyathi added:

"The guy is a good dancer 🔥🔥 his dance moves 🔥🔥...wow. nothing less, nothing more."

User @ Invictus! 🍉shared:

"A baddie is a baddie 😭."

User @Zoey Zie Khambule commented

"You can tell he was part of the wedding planning. He wanted to come to the wedding."

User @Somelele joked:

"This is why I’m not getting married coz I can’t dance 😭😫😫😫."

User @Chimu360🇿🇼 noted:

"Comment section never disappoints, 🤣those who rushed for comments, please gather here😂."

