A woman decided to prank her husband and mother-in-law in a viral TikTok video, pretending someone was about to shoot her in their home

The husband and mom did not hesitate to turn back when they heard what sounded like gunshots, leaving the wife and kids in the house

Social media users were left in stitches after seeing the way the man ran down the street after hearing gunshot sounds

A married couple entertained social media users after sharing their fun family joke online.

After being shared on the family's TikTok account under the user handle @brightfamily_, the viral clip attracted 2.5M views, 152K likes, and 10K comments.

The mom and daughter team pulls off the prank

The prank video shows the wife in clear view of the door and her daughter hiding behind a wall as the husband and his mother enter the house.

Looking fearful, the wife said:

"Please, don't hurt me and my kids. You can take my husband instead."

Soon after, the daughter popped the balloons, which made gunshot sounds. This is when the man and his mom turned around and ran for their lives.

Social media users express their love for the video

After watching the video, many social media users took to the comment section to share their amusement. Some made jokes about how far the husband must be since he ran like Usain Bolt down the street.

User @bukolapopoola was left amused:

"😂🤣🤣🤣I can't stop laughing..see how fast you run ahhhhh😂😂😂you forget grandma too😂😂."

User @Humphreyugo joked:

"Just look at a man dat said she will protect his family with his whole life..😂😂😂."

User @janekhoza86 shared:

"Your mother-in-law will never forgive you 🤣🤣🤣."

User @GIFT OF GOD noted:

"The daughter went to carry grandma up after falling her down."

User @queenofallquee laughed:

"Which kind of husband is this? Can't even save his mom 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @BADAZZBOOSIE commented:

"The husband seen somewhere in Lagos, now still running for his life."

