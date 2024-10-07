A group of huns had the online community praising them after sharing a video of how they got to their picnic spot

The gorgeous women hitchhiked at the back of a van and arrived safely where they were heading

Social media users were impressed at their relatable content and loved that they did not let circumstances put them down

A hun shared a video with her friends sitting at the back of a van going to a picnic. Image: @bonolomoleleki

A local hun shared a video of her and her friends sitting in gorgeous long dresses at the back of a bakkie with a canopy.

The video was shared under the lady's user handle @bonolomoleleki and received 307K views, 31K likes, and 458 comments.

The ladies at the picnic spot vs how they got there

The video starts at the picnic spot, showing the ladies in colourful dresses relaxing before it moves to show them dancing. It shows them sitting at the back of the bakkie with Shoprite bags full of snacks.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps applaud the huns for making means to enjoy themselves

The clip attracted many commenters from social media users who loved the authentic content. Many shared stories detailing the modes of transport they've used to get to places they wanted to go.

User @maity_mellow confessed:

"My friend & I once got a lift from an ambulance from groove to res😭😭."

User @ Ingqwelekazwelonke noted:

"Ya'll had a mini picnic in the van before having the real picnic 👌🏿👌🏿🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣."

User @Antoinette Arends said:

"How I love this. I'm actually planning to leave my car at home one day and take a taxi to town 🤗."

User @Lera2 commented:

"Oksalayo, you guys were stunning and made beautiful memories were made 😂❤️."

User @chubbyladyx noted:

"😂😂😂😂 Awu you remind me nge trip yethu siya ku vacation."

User @SimphiweNonkululeko detailed:

"I once got a lift from police van ngiya e groovin🤣🤣🤣."

SA man hitchhike at the back of a bakkie from the Hey Neighbourhood concert

In another Briefly News article, a gent left Mzansi in stitches after sharing a video riding at the back of a bakkie he hitchhiked on from the Hey Neighbourhood concert.

The man did not have Uber fees as prices were up at night.

