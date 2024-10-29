A supportive boyfriend amused Mzansi by sharing a video of himself helping his girlfriend while putting himself in an uncomfortable position

The gent had the online community rolling on the floor after seeing his video shared on TikTok

Social media users thanked the guy for caring, while many took to the comment feed to make jokes about the video

A young man shared a video enduring the hairdryer heat to help her girlfriend. Image: @ntobekocele0

A local gent received praise for being kind and supporting his girlfriend's attempt to look gorgeous.

The gent shared a video on the video streaming platform under the user handle @ntobekocele0, which attracted 198K views, 25K likes, and over 700 comments from entertained Mzansi peeps.

The man showing off his kindness

The clip shared by @ntobekocele0 shows him enduring the hairdryer's heat as his girlfriend blow-dries her weave, which she placed on his head. She accompanied her video post with the caption:

"Gents, get your girl that weave doll head or, she will use yours."

Watch the video below:

The video receives much attention

After watching the clip, social media users did not hesitate to share how much the man's facial expressions entertained them while his hun was drying her wig. Some teased him, and others commended him for being a supportive boyfriend.

User @Tandoh shared:

"😂😂😂 I got home the other day kune Takealot box waiting for me. My boyfriend said 'ndidikiwe nguwe udlala ngam'. He bought me that head and stand.🤣🤣🤣."

User @ThokozaneMkhonza noted:

"You're not alone, chief 😂😂."

Thobile Slawula said:

"Blink if you need help 😭😭😭."

User @Dez added:

"This is so adorable! I can't wait to find myself a man who will do this for me, who will be comfortable in his masculinity to help me with such stuff."

User @Mahndiesahh commented:

"My bf keeps the same serious face with impatience written all over him😭😅😭😅😅."

User @Lungy Ndlovu teased:

"Real baddie getting pampered, that's on puuur chile 😂😂😂😂."

