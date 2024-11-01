A video of a happy bride celebrating her wedding in a muddy street after receiving blessings from the rain had SA talking

The bride did her traditional dance moves while in her white wedding gown

Social media users were shocked to see how dirty the dress turned out to be, sharing mixed reviews on the comment section

A TikTok user shared a video of a bride dancing in mud wearing her white wedding gown. Image: @phindie1

Source: TikTok

In African cultures, rain is believed to be a blessing, and when it pours on a special occasion, it becomes a sign that God and the ancestors have blessed it.

A gorgeous bride was seen enjoying her wedding day without caring about the muddy street in a video shared on TikTok by the user handle @phindie1.

Dancing in the muddy street

In the video, the bride and her groom dance traditional moves on the second day of their wedding. The bride moves up and down, holding her muddy dress while her bridesmaids and the crowd look.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The muddy dress gets people talking

After seeing the clip, the video attracted 317K views, and over 400 people commented on the dress. Many people were interested to know if the bride had bought or hired the dress, as it changed into two colours.

User @Shagif baking & Catering commented:

"The reason I’m scared to rent out my wedding dress 🥺🥺."

User @Luxson said:

"We call this a double blessing from above."

User @By_Ndazo Store🇿🇦 asked:

"What did you guys expect her to do, Narr? It was her wedding day, she was supposed to enjoy it then bathong 😏😏😏."

User @Lerato C. commented:

"This is more than a wedding but a celebration of love under any circumstances, I'd do this over and over, too. Congratulations and beautiful you guys🥰."

User @Naneh asked:

Did you buy that dress, or you hired it?"

User @Iron_Duke07 shared

"They should have put something for makoti on the floor though 😏."

User @M Lerato said:

"Eish, weather 😳."

SA bride shows off her traditional wedding dress

In another Briefly News article, a woman impressed the online community after showing off her custom-made traditional wedding dress.

The traditional dress had a lovely pattern, and the hun paired it with a black and white beaded headband, leaving SA peeps clapping for the whole look.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News