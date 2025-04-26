The Democratic Alliance filed an affidavit to prevent the implementation or the VAT increase on 1 May 2025

Although finance minister Enoch Godongwana scrapped the VAT increase, it will still come into effect on the appointed date

The party's Federal Chair Helen Zille said the Western High Court must issue a court order stopping the VAT increase

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The DA continued the fight to prevent VAT from going up in May. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The Democratic Alliance (DA) filed an affidavit to prevent the VAT increase from going into effect on 1 May 2025, despite Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana scrapping it on 23 April 2025.

DA files supplementary affidavit

According to IOL, the party filed the affidavit at the Western Cape High Court as a legal development to the prevention of VAT increase. The application comes a few days before Godongwana announced that the VAT increase would be set aside and the government would find alternative means to raise the necessary revenue.

The DA's Federal Chair, Helen Zille, said the court must issue a specific court order to block VAT from going up. Zille said despite Godongwana gazetted an intention to introduce a new bill that will revise the fiscal framework, it would not be adopted in time to stop the implementation of VAT.

The DA filed court papers to stop the VAT hike on 1 May. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the VAT increase

South Africans discuss the affidavit

South Africans commenting on IOL's Facebook post shared their opinion on the supplementary affidavit.

Linda R Du Preez said:

"Good, DA for being pro-active, as the Minister of Finance can propose a third budget in Parliament and try again to get votes for a VAT increase."

Christine Vorster said:

"Smart, as the vote for the increase has already been passed in Parliament and therefore the minister can simply decide that the increase will happen in the near future with no vote."

Riyaad Achmat said:

"But they are hitting us with water tariffs and electric connections and exorbitant rates."

Leonard Paul van Tonder said:

"Gotta watch the comrades closely. They always find a loophole."

Lucky Nkuna said:

"All this VAT thing seems quite dodgy now. It looks like Treasury simply wanted more austerity measures and cancelling the SRD grant without having to politicize the whole thing."

MKP files motion against Godongwana

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party filed a motion of no confidence against Godongwana. This was after he scrapped the VAT increase.

The official opposition said the finance ministry could not be entrusted to Godongwana. It said he must vacate his position, and some South Africans criticised him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News