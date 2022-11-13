Truworths WhatsApp number: locations, address, enquiries number, FAQs

Truworths is a retailer dealing in fashion clothing and accessories. You can shop online if you know your exact size or go to their nearest store. If you have Truworths complaints or general enquiries, there are many ways to reach out to the retailer. Find out more on Truworths' WhatsApp number and other means to contact the company.

Truworths was established in 1917 as The Alliance Trading Company. It currently has 728 stores spread across South Africa and other 49 locations in other African countries. The retail group trades with Identity, YDE, and Uzzi.

Truworths profile

Type of company Public company; Traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Type of industry Clothing retailer Head office Cape Town, South Africa Business Location Africa Stores 777; 728 in South Africa and 49 in other African countries Company CEO Michael Mark Chairman Hilton Saven Number of employees Approximately 11,698

Contact Truworths

You can reach out to the clothing retailer to make inquiries about;

Truworths account enquiries

Online application

Payments and charges

Card queries, including lost and stolen card

Shipping and delivery

Order replacement and return queries

Refunds

How do I contact Truworths?

There are various ways to get in touch with the fashion retailer. Communicate with the company using the following Truworths contacts;

Truworths WhatsApp number

The fashion retailer does not have a WhatsApp number. You can contact the store using other means mentioned below.

Truworths telephone number

If you have online shopping queries, contact the retailer on 087 285 9401. Customer service can be reached on 021 460 2300. For fashion delivery, call +27 214 602 300, and if you have new account queries, call +27 214 607 771. Truworths call hours are 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays and 8.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. on Saturdays.

What is Truworths SMS number?

The retailer's SMS number is 49705. Standard SMS charges apply. You can also send the retailer a message by filling in a form on the official help page. The details you will provide are your name, contact details and category of inquiry.

Truworths email

You can also reach the company's customer service by sending an email. The address is services@truworths.co.za, or you can use online@truworths.co.za.

Truworths social media accounts

The clothing retailer also communicates to its customers via various social media platforms, including;

Truworths head office's physical address

The fashion retailer's head office is located in Cape Town. You can visit their office at;

1 Mostert Street, CBD, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

How do I check my Truworths status?

To check the status of your order;

Sign in to My Account

Select My Orders

Choose the relevant order number and select Track My Order

Note that you cannot track your order status online if you checked out as a guest. You will have to contact customer service on 087 285 9401.

Does Truworths have an app?

The retailer does not have an app. They have a website that can be accessed via phone, tablet, or computer.

Can I use my Truworths voucher and gift cards online?

The clothing giant does not allow customers to use gift cards and vouchers online. You can only use them by visiting physical stores.

How do I cancel my order at Truworths?

The retailer does not provide an option to cancel your order after it has been submitted. However, you can return the order to the nearest Truworths store after receiving it. The returned order should have the dispatch note you received with the order.

Can I add to an existing Truworths order?

You cannot add to an existing order once it is submitted. You will have to make a separate order.

Which items can I not return at Truworths?

There are various items a customer cannot return after purchasing. They include underwear, gift cards, body piercing jewellery, sanitizing products, cellular airtime, swimwear without the protective strip attached, face buffs, and face masks.

How do I return items bought online?

Items purchased online can be returned within 30 days from the date you made the purchase. Take the items to the nearest store with the order dispatch note. The following return requirements should be met;

The swing ticket should be attached

Delivery note retained as proof of purchase

The item should not have been worn

Item be in its original condition and packaging

Goods sold with a promotional gift card should be returned with the promotional gift card.

Garments with a special tag should be returned with the tag still attached

Cosmetics and fragrance products should be returned to a store that has a cosmetics section

How will I be refunded for my return?

Orders paid using a Truworths account card are refunded by crediting the value of returned goods to the card. If you purchased using a credit or debit card, the amount will be credited to your card.

Can I order a gift card online?

The retailer does not allow online gift card requests. You can only purchase the items in stores near you.

Can I split the delivery of my order between different addresses?

You cannot split an order to be delivered to different addresses. You will have to place the orders separately.

What are the requirements to register for Truworths online shopping?

The requirements for registration are;

You must be 18 years or older

Have a South African identity number or passport number

Contacts including valid email address and cellphone number

Set a password with at least eight characters, including one letter, number, capital letter, and special character.

Will I automatically get a Truworths Account when I create a profile for online shopping?

A Truworths account and an online shopping profile are different and should be created separately. With an online shopping profile, you can shop online and track your orders and offers. The account allows you to shop on an account card and pay for purchases over 6 to 12 months. Account holders can link their accounts with their online shopping profile to shop using their cards and view statements online.

How do I view my Truworths statements?

To see your statements, go to stmts.truworths.co.za, enter your account number, and ID number then submit. To access more statements, you can email the retailer at services@truworths.co.za or call customer care on 021 460 2300.

How do I become a model for Truworths?

The retailer gets models from modelling agencies across South Africa. You should have a modelling agent to land an opportunity to model for the fashion retailer.

Fashion is always evolving, and Truworths has kept up with the changing pace to bring you the latest fashion. Contact them via Truworths' WhatsApp number and other contact details for a smooth shopping experience.

