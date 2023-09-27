Who is Timothy Mowry? All about Tia and Tamera Mowry's father

Tia and Tamera Mowry are the star actors of the 90s famous sitcom Sister, Sister. These twins have become a formidable force in the entertainment industry, with several TV shows and movies credited. The famous twins' father, Timothy Mowry, basks in his kids' wealth and fame.

Who is Tia and Tamera's biological father? Timothy Mowry is an American veteran and former US Army official. Aside from being a celebrity father who came to the spotlight because of his famous children, he is honoured in the military. The twin sisters openly acknowledge their veteran parents as the brains behind their success.

Timothy Mowry's profile and bio summary

Full name Timothy John Mowry Nickname Tim Mowry Gender Male Date of birth 4 January 1957 Age 66 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in kilograms 80 Body measurements in centimetres 42-32-40 Mother Troy Wilson Father Theodore Mowry Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Darlene Renee Flowers Children 4 Profession Military Veteran and Police officer Net worth $2 million

How old is Timothy Mowry?

Timothy Mowry (aged 66 years as of 2023) was born on 4 January 1957 in Miami, Florida, United States. He is originally from Worcester, Massachusetts. Tim holds an American nationality with English-Scottish and Irish descent. Timothy Mowry's parents were Theodore Mowry (1932-1989) and Troy Wilson (1932-1999).

Regarding educational qualifications, he graduated from high school and had a formal education, although the school's name is unknown. He is a good sportsman interested in basketball and other sports like yoga.

What does Timothy Mowry do for a living?

He was a former American veteran who joined the US Army after graduating high school. Due to his exceptional qualification in the tests, he became the first sergeant (ISG) in the Army. He later bagged the honour and position of a Batallion force leader.

Tim wanted to stay closer to his daughters and support their dream in Hollywood, so he resigned. After retiring and relocating to California, he began work in the City of Glendale Police Department as a custody officer/jailer.

Timothy Mowry's movies and TV series

Though not an actor, Tia Mowry's father's movies and TV series credits are two episode appearances on Tia Mowry at Home in 2015. He also starred in an episode on Tia Mowry's Quick Fix in 2023.

Timothy Mowry's wife

Tim was formerly married to Darlene Renee Flowers. She is a black American with Afro-Bahamian ancestry born on 25 October 1956. After graduating high school, she joined the Army and held a drill sergeant position.

Darlene and Tim were high school sweethearts in Miami, Florida, and married in 1975. When they gave birth to the twins, they saw the children's potential for acting. So, at two years old, Darlene sacrificed her career and moved to the US to support her kid's career in show business.

She manages them, though she separated from her husband after almost four decades of marriage; they divorced for undisclosed reasons in 2015.

Timothy Mowry's new wife

In 2020, Tamera revealed on a show that her father has a new girlfriend named Nana. She is reportedly Asian, though it is still being discovered if Timothy is marrying a second time.

Timothy Mowry's children

The retired ISG has four children with Darlene Renee Flowers, who are popular in the entertainment industry. Below are the Mowry siblings:

Tamera Darvette Mowry-Housley

She is the first child, although a twin with Tia. She is a famous American actress, former singer, and TV personality. Tamera Mowry became famous for her teen role as Tamera Campbell on Sister, Sister, where she appeared with her twin sister.

Who is Tamera Mowry-Housley married to? Tamera tied the knot with Fox News correspondent Adam Housley in 2011. They are parents to two kids: Aden John Tanner and Ariah Tale.

Tia Dashon

She is an American singer, actress, author, and voice-over artist. Tia and her twin sister formed a singing group called Voices in the 90s. Most of her movie and TV series appearances were made with her sister.

Tia and Tamera co-wrote books like Twintuition: Double Vision. They also co-own a brand named Need Brand. Tia married Cory Hardrict, a former football player and actor, in 2018 but divorced in 2022. They had two kids together, Cree and Cairo Tiahna.

Tahj

He is Timothy's first son, born on 17 May 1986. He is an actor, singer, and music producer. Some of his notable films and TV shows are Smart Guy, Baby Daddy, and Are We Done Yet?

Tavior

Tavior is the last child born on 5 July 1993. He is a former football player, musician, and music producer. His stage name is Dontae Adisa, and he has released an album named Honey. Tavior married Zandy Fitzgerald in 2020 and is based in Nashville.

Who is the older between Tia and Tamera?

Tamera Mowry is the older twin sister by two minutes. They were born in Gelnhausen, West Germany, on 6 July 1978. Tamera was born at 4:30 p.m., while Tia was born at 4:32 p.m.

Is Tia Mowry a millionaire?

She has an estimated net worth of $4 million earned from her diverse career. Her father also has an estimated net worth of $2 million earned from his career as a military man.

Timothy Mowry is one of the renowned Hollywood fathers because of his celebrity twin daughters. Their family is tight-knit, with love, care, and support for one another.

