Nomvelo Makhanya’s biography: age, career, boyfriend, parents, Scandal

Nomvelo Makhanya realised that she found deep joy and fulfillment in performing when featured in Sarafina the musical. The talented singer and actress has been in the South African acting scene for a while now. Fans love her on-screen presence and her ability to bring out a character flawlessly.

The actress posing for pictures in blue, white, and pink outfits. Photo: @_mvelomakhanya (modified by author)

Nomvelo Makhanya is a bold and outspoken young lady. Her passion for entertaining people has pushed her to become an incredible actress and singer.

Profile summary

Full name Nomvelo Makhanya Gender Female Date of birth 24th April 1996 Age 26 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Taurus Religion Christianity Christianity Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Education National School of Arts (NSA) Profession Actress and singer Instagram @_mvelomakhanya

Who is Nomvelo Makhanya?

Nomvelo Makhanya is a talented singer and actress. She is best known for portraying the character of Lindiwe on the eTV drama series, Scandal!

How old is Nomvelo Makhanya?

Nomvelo Makhanya's age is 26 years as of 2022. She was born on 24th April 1996, and her Zodiac sign is Taurus.

Where is Nomvelo Makhanya from?

The singer and actress is from South Africa, and her nationality is South African. She was born in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She is based in Johannesburg.

Early years

Growing up, the actress was sporty. She dreamed of becoming a hockey or netball star. In school, she played various sports. Nomvelo Makhanya's mother steered her in another direction when she suggested she joins a school of art.

Where did Nomvelo Makhanya study?

The actress went to the National School of Arts (NSA) in Johannesburg. The Braamfontein-based secondary school serves the advancement of creatively gifted South African learners. It was in this institution that she discovered her passion for performing.

Career

The singer and actress discovered her passion for the arts at NSA. She was assigned a character on Sarafina the musical and fell in love with acting.

She went on to appear in other theatre productions, including African Reflections, The Bald Prima Donn, and Maybe This Time.

She shot into fame in 2016 when she bagged a role in Scandal! She portrayed the character of Lindiwe Ngema. She has also appeared in Isibaya, I Am All Girls, and Soul City.

Leaving Scandal!

On 10th November 2022, the actress announced her exit from Scandal! She explained she has a lovely time on the series and was glad it gave her a platform to showcase her talent. Questioned about her next move, she replied, "Watch this space!"

Nomvelo Makhanya's salary

The singer and actress was paid between R35,000 and R45,000 monthly for her role as Lindiwe on Scandal! In 2017, she bought herself a car. Nomvelo Makhanya's car was white. She is believed to own multiple cars as of 2022.

The actress has also used her money to buy herself a house. Details of Nomvelo Makhanya's house are scarce.

Is Nomvelo Makhanya engaged?

Although there have been rumours that Nomvelo Makhanya is engaged, the actress has not confirmed it. She is believed to be dating an undisclosed man, but details of the relationship are scarce.

Mental health issues

A couple of years ago, the actress disclosed she was battling bipolar, anxiety disorder, and depression. Today, she is voice for those who are going through similar issues.

Trivia

The actress received a SAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for portraying the character of Ntombi in I Am All Girls .

. She was bullied because of her head.

In January 2019, a drunk driver allegedly crashed into the actress' parked car.

Actress Nomvelo Makhanya is best known as Lindiwe from Scandal! She recently left the show, and fans hope to see her in more productions soon.

