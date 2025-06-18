Nota Baloyi's alleged victim has revealed that the protection order against her was withdrawn

The controversial media personality was accused of assault by Itumeleng Bokaba, and was since sent to jail

She spoke of the humiliation and intimidation she faced at the hands of her abuser's fans

Itumeleng Bokaba posted a court document showing that Nota Baloyi had withdrawn his protection order. Images: Instagram/ itubokaba_sa, Twitter/ MDNnewss

Months after serving his rape-accuser with a protection order, it appears Nota Baloyi might have had second thoughts.

Nota Baloyi withdraws protection order

Despite the noise around Nota Baloyi's assault case dying down, his victim has not gone quiet about her trauma and the humiliation she faced.

Itumeleng Bokaba accused Baloyi of assault, and after Briefly News released the WhatsApp messages between the two, the controversial podcaster was thrown in the slammer to await trial.

While claiming his innocence, Nota served Bokaba with a protection order and made social media turn on her amid their ongoing trial.

Today, the Mayibabo singer shared a document from the Randburg Magistrates Court that states that Nota had withdrawn his application for a protection order.

Nota Baloyi's rape accuser revealed that he withdrew his protection order months after filing it. Image: lavidanota

Dated 12 June 2025, with Nota as the applicant and Bokaba as the respondent, it read that he was withdrawing the order, and the matter would be removed from the court's roll:

"Kindly take notice that the applicant hereby withdraws the application for a protection order instituted against the respondent."

Responding to the news, Bokaba, who, back in February, withdrew the assault charges citing a career opportunity, said she has been intimidated and labelled dishonest.

She said her protection order against Nota remains:

"My own protection order against him remains in place. Not out of spite, but because I have the right to feel safe. To live. To heal.

"When I withdrew from a previous legal process, some people used that moment to paint me as dishonest, as if stepping back was a confession of guilt."

Here's what Mzansi said about Itumeleng Bokaba's assault scandal

Supporters sent love to Itumeleng and praised her for speaking her truth through the negativity:

shawn.ntuli said:

"Finally!! I'm so sorry for everything this is getting in the way of, but let's trust in God."

dennis_nyathisa praised Itumeleng:

"You're a strong woman, you've got this. You're unshakable, unbreakable, and tough like a rock. Pressure only makes you shine brighter."

a.tlie_ wrote:

"Sending love and light."

Supporters showed love to Itumeleng Bokaba after Nota Baloyi withdrew his protection order. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

kamo_phajane posted:

"@itubokaba_sa, we're right here, Itu."

zandile428 added:

"Sending love and light to you."

ennis_nyathisa responded:

"I know it’s been heavy. But, don’t forget that even rocks get weathered and they still stand. You’re allowed to feel it and still rise. I’ve got you."

