US singer Doja Cat went viral after her interaction with a fan who gave her a free t-shirt quickly turned sour when she ranted about him on X

A TikToker by the name Pablo Tamayo posted a video meeting the Say So hitmaker and handing her a shirt that he was wearing

The fan quickly clapped back, saying it was never his intention to make Doja feel violated or manhandled

Grammy-award winning singer Doja Cat faced backlash on social media recently after an awkward encounter with a fan. The Say So hitmaker claimed that she was manhandled by the said fan, who relayed a different version of events.

Doja goes on a rant after meeting fan

US star Doja Cat was at the centre of a controversy after a fan gave her a t-shirt that he was wearing. In a TikTok video posted by Pablo Tamayo, Doja was excited to meet him. The fan grabbed Doja Cat and hugged her, saying it was a way of appreciating her. Tamayo asked Doja her real name, to which she responded, “Amie. Nice to meet you, my love.” The fan replied, “I hope you have the best night.”

However, the star, whose father is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini, saw the entire interaction play out differently. She quickly went on X to reveal that she threw the “musty” shirt away because she felt manhandled.

“Bottom line is I will smile at you, but it does not mean I f/w you and do not touch me and man handle me when you don’t even know me. Iykyk. I honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes. And he did not even know my effin name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy.”

Tamayo claps back at Doja Cat

After catching wind of Doja's rants about him, Tamayo made a video explaining his side of the story. He said he was hurt to see Doja say the thing she said in her now-deleted posts. He mentioned that Doja approached him first to compliment his merchandise, which promoted Pride Month.

When he offered to give her one, he said Doja asked for the one he was wearing.

“I understand, guys, if I was being too nice. I will take full accountability. I am gay! I do not want her to feel uncomfortable. She is so iconic. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know if this is for publicity or for whatever, guys, but I would have never wanted to make her uncomfortable.”

What Is Dropping shared the posts and videos on Instagram.

Social media users had mixed feelings about this

Netizens were disappointed by how Doja, who will be headlining Hey Neighbour in 2025, handled the situation, while some defended her.

Azzia said:

"She looked uncomfortable" I know this ain't the same Doja we're talking about, you tried to wrap her legs against the guy while they were hugging."

Glackomma argued:

"I am with both of them on that because yea, he should have been more gentle but also she shouldn't have been so blatantly rude."

Grace Lamez slammed her, saying:

"She’s giving fake. This is bad. She should’ve had that energy from the jump."

Doja steals show at iHeart Radio

In a previous report from Briefly News, Doja Cat stole the show at the 2025 iHeart Radio Wango Tango show in Los Angeles on Saturday, 10 May.

She wore an aqua blue dress, which turned heads on the red carpet and on the stage. She performed her hit songs, much to the delight of her fans.

